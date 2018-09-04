Clear

Lindsay Lohan tries to make #DoTheLilo happen

Forget about making "fetch" happen, now it's #DoTheLilo.After a video of Lindsay Lohan dancing starte...

Posted: Sep. 4, 2018 9:07 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Forget about making "fetch" happen, now it's #DoTheLilo.

After a video of Lindsay Lohan dancing started getting some buzz, the actress shared it with that hashtag.

It all started after Instagram user Neil Wang posted footage of Lohan getting her groove on in Mykonos in his Instastory.

"Still cannot believe my random instagram story is going viral, so here are some bonus clips of @lindsaylohan living her best life doing her best dance moves in #mykonos," Wang wrote on Instagram.

The moves spurred a few memes.

Actress Busy Philipps even got in on the action.

She posted a video of her and friend Kelly Oxford attempting the moves in the kitchen.

"@kellyoxford and I are trying our best to give you full Mykonos Lohan this Friday night- Honestly, it's weirdly harder to nail than it seemed," Philipps wrote in the caption of the video. "Respect."

Talk about a freaky Friday.

