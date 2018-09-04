Cairo 'incident' prompts warning from US Embassy

The US Embassy in Cairo warned American citizens to avoid the Embassy on Tuesday amid reports of a security incident.

"We are aware of a reported incident on Simon Bolivar Street in Cairo. Please avoid the area and monitor local media for updates. We are aware of reports that public transportation near the area has been disrupted due to the incident. Please exercise caution," the Embassy wrote on its Twitter account.

"U.S. Citizens should/not come to the Embassy at this time. Please email ConsularCairoACS@state.gov with any questions," it added.

