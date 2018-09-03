NBC's Andy Lack breaks silence on Farrow-Weinstein controversy

Andy Lack, the chairman of NBC News, emailed employees on Monday evening to dispute allegations that the news network hindered or tried to kill Ronan Farrow's reporting about Harvey Weinstein, the Hollywood mogul who has been accused by multiple women of sexual assault.

Lack was responding to reports published Thursday in The New York Times and the Daily Beast. The Times' article included on-the-record comments from Farrow's former producer, who said that there were orders from "the highest levels of NBC" not to run Farrow's story. The Beast's article included reporting on the "back-biting" inside the network.

"This is an unusual situation for a news network," Lack acknowledged at the start of his note to employees, a copy of which was provided to CNN. "In the last several days, questions surrounding how NBC News handled Ronan Farrow's investigation of Harvey Weinstein have resurfaced."

Aiming to push back against what he characterized as "unfounded intimations and accusations," Lack provided employees a 10-page document that detailed the network's position on why it declined to run Farrow's reporting. The document also included what it said was an exhaustive list of interactions Weinstein had with Lack and NBC News President Noah Oppenheim.

The document characterized Farrow's reporting as not-yet ready to be broadcast. Specifically, it noted that at the time Farrow turned in a script for vetting by NBC editors, he did not have a witness or any of Weinstein's alleged victims willing to make their allegations on the record.

"So we had nothing yet fit to broadcast," Lack wrote employees.

Lack said Farrow, who did not provide a comment to CNN, "did not agree" with the standards NBC News required for dissemination of his reporting, and asked to take his reporting elsewhere. Lack told employees that NBC News agreed to Farrow's request.

"Had we refused his request, NBC might have ultimately broken the story, but we wondered then, and still wonder now, whether the brave women who spoke to him in print would have also sat before TV cameras and lights," Lack wrote. "If we had tried to hold him and nothing changed, we would have needlessly blocked him from disseminating it via another forum. And that is why we agreed to let him go elsewhere."

Lack wrote in his memo that the Pulitzer Prize-wining story Farrow ultimately published in The New Yorker bore little resemblance to the script he had turned in to his editors at NBC News as it included multiple women making their allegations on the record.

"Not one of these seven women was included in the reporting Farrow presented while at NBC News," Lack wrote.

Weinstein, who is facing criminal charges in New York, has denied all allegations of "non-consensual sexual activity."

NBC also aimed to dispel what Lack characterized as a "baseless speculation that some interference by Harvey Weinstein played a role in our decision making." To do so, Lack said the document included "every interaction NBC News executives and editors had with Weinstein and his attorneys."

The document said Weinstein "made numerous calls" and sent emails to Lack on the matter. It said that when Weinstein first called Lack in April 2017, Lack was "unaware of the investigation as it had not yet been raised to his level." During that phone call, the document said Lack suggested Weinstein contact MSNBC because "he didn't know what Weinstein was talking about."

The document said Weinstein made "at least nine more calls and sent four emails to Lack" following that exchange, but that "none were answered or returned."

The document also detailed contact Weinstein had with Oppenheim. It said that the two sat together at the Time 100 Gala in April 2017 and had only a brief exchange. In early August, the document said, Weinstein called Oppenheim who answered because he didn't realize it was Weinstein calling. When he answered, Weinstein "launched into a rambling assault on Rose McGowan's credibility" to which Oppenheim said if NBC News had a report ready for air it would give Weinstein "the opportunity to comment."

The document said the third interaction came when Weinstein attorney Lanny Davis arrived at the Rockefeller Center "uninvited and without an appointment."

"Roughly two weeks after this brief interaction, Weinstein's attorney Charles Harder sent an email to NBC News' lawyer grossly mischaracterizing the assurances in this conversation," the document said. "For instance, in their version 'no investigation ready for air' became 'the investigation has ended.'"

The fourth interaction Oppenheim had with Weinstein came when Weinstein emailed to congratulate him on the launch of Megyn Kelly's new show, the document said.

Lack wrote in his memo to employees, "None of this was kept secret from Farrow. None of it was any different from the calls we receive on every other difficult story our investigative unit regularly breaks. And none of it played any role in our decision-making."

Lack concluded his note, writing, "As we get back to work this week, we will continue to pursue the toughest stories, in the most challenging circumstances, involving the most powerful people. And we will keep doing it while upholding the journalistic standards that have been the backbone of this outstanding news organization."

NBC News will likely face more critical reports in the weeks and months ahead. The Daily Beast is working on another large story pertaining to NBC News, a person familiar with the matter told CNN. And Farrow's new book "Catch & Kill" will offer his insight into what happened at NBC News.