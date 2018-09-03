Clear

US service member killed in apparent insider attack in Afghanistan

One US service member was killed and another was wounded in what the military described as "an apparent insi...

One US service member was killed and another was wounded in what the military described as "an apparent insider attack" in eastern Afghanistan on Monday.

The service member, whose identity has not yet been released, is the sixth American to be killed in Afghanistan this year, according to a statement from the NATO-led coalition in Afghanistan, Resolute Support. The wounded service member is in stable condition, according to the statement.

"The sacrifice of our service member, who volunteered for a mission to Afghanistan to protect his country, is a tragic loss for all who knew and all who will now never know him," the US and allied commander, Army Gen. Scott Miller, said in the statement. "Our duty now is to honor him, care for his family and continue our mission."

Miller officially assumed command of the forces at a ceremony in Kabul on Sunday, taking over the role from Army Gen. John Nicholson.

Additional details around Monday's deadly attack were not immediately released. In early July, Army Cpl. Joseph Maciel of South Gate, California, was killed in southern Afghanistan in an apparent insider attack. Two additional US service members were injured in that attack.

Prior to that, the last insider attack occurred in August 2017, in which a Romanian NATO soldier was injured.

