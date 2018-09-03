Clear

2018 was England's hottest summer ever

This summer was the hottest on record in England, and the joint-hottest in the UK, ...

Posted: Sep. 3, 2018 10:18 AM
Updated: Sep. 3, 2018 10:18 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

This summer was the hottest on record in England, and the joint-hottest in the UK, according to the UK Met Office.

The average temperature in England from June to August 2018 was 17.2 degrees Celsius (63 degrees Fahrenheit), beating the previous record set in 1976 by 0.2 degrees.

Continents and regions

England

Europe

Northern Europe

United Kingdom

Across the UK -- England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland -- the average temperature was 15.8 degrees Celsius (60 degrees Fahrenheit), matching previous records set in 2006, 2003 and 1976.

According to the Met Office, a longer term perspective suggests this year is not an anomaly, but another sign of a warming global climate.

An average temperature above 17 degrees Celsius has only been recorded 10 times since 1659 and six of those have occurred since 1976, the Met Office said.

In July, the Environmental Audit Committee -- a cross-party panel of UK lawmakers -- warned that the risk of heatwaves was growing and that Britain was unprepared for periods of extreme heat.

It is not just the UK that has experienced soaring temperatures this summer. A heatwave has swept across much of Europe, contributing to wildfires in Sweden, Greece and Germany.

Outside Europe, heat records have been broken across North America, Asia, Australia and New Zealand. Dozens of people died in Japan and South Korea due to the sweltering temperatures.

Data released in July by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) showed 2018 on pace to be the fourth hottest year on record.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 70°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 70°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 70°
Charles City
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 70°
Rochester
Broken Clouds
69° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 69°
Showers and storms return to start off the week.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Your Labor Day KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Two hurt in Olmsted County crash

Image

CURE hosts Labor Day Picnic

Image

Apple Orchards open for Fall fun

Image

Labor Day event raises money for SE MN Law Enforcement Memorial

Image

Sunday's KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast

Image

Foraging for plants at Quarry Hill

Image

RCTC first game of the season.

Image

Saturday's KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast

Image

State parks see boom in campers on Labor Day weekend

Community Events