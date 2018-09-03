Clear

Brett Kavanaugh in his own words: The CNN interviews

After serving as a deputy to Ken Starr, Brett Kavanaugh went into private practice. During that time he spok...

Posted: Sep. 3, 2018 8:34 AM
Updated: Sep. 3, 2018 8:34 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

After serving as a deputy to Ken Starr, Brett Kavanaugh went into private practice. During that time he spoke to CNN on a range of topics including abortion restrictions, judicial nominations and Bush v. Gore.

Abortion restrictions

Abortion

Anthony Kennedy

Brett Kavanaugh

George W. Bush

Government and public administration

Government bodies and offices

Government organizations - US

Health and medical

Law and legal system

Medical treatments and procedures

Political Figures - US

Politics

Sexual and reproductive health

US federal court system

US federal government

US Supreme Court

In June 2000, Kavanaugh talked about a recently decided case that struck down a state ban on a procedure sometimes called partial birth abortion. Justice Anthony Kennedy, even though he had voted before to uphold Roe, was in dissent in this case. Kavanaugh noted how abortion, so many years after two landmark opinions, Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v Casey, still played such a central role at the court.

Judicial nominations

Later on in the conversation about abortion restrictions, Kavanaugh nodded to the fact that Justice Sandra Day O'Connor, a Ronald Reagan nominee, had sided with the liberals in the case. Further, he suggested that presidents sometimes choose "consensus" candidates instead of more conservative nominees who could raise a fight in Congress.

His comments are interesting because they give insight to his thought process on judicial nominations just before he would enter the White House Counsel's Office and work at nominating more conservative judges.

Kavanaugh also spoke broadly about the Supreme Court, suggesting that the court under Chief Justice William Rehnquist had not gone as far in overruling landmark opinions as conservatives might have hoped and expected when Rehqnuist became chief justice in 1986.

For instance, in Dickerson v. United States, the court struck down an act of Congress that had attempted to narrow the scope of the Miranda rule in federal cases. Rehnquist wrote for the court that Miranda, as a constitutional ruling, could not be narrowed by Congress.

Kavanaugh's comments on abortion restrictions and judicial nominations set the conservative tone that followed him the rest of his career.

Bush v. Gore

Along with dozens of other conservative lawyers, Kavanaugh volunteered to help George W. Bush during the 2000 election dispute that landed before the Supreme Court.

After oral arguments in December, Kavanaugh did an interview with CNN's Wolf Blitzer trying to read the tea leaves during the argument. As a former clerk to Justice Anthony Kennedy, he foreshadowed the fact that Kennedy was troubled by the arguments put forth by the Democrats.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 68°
Albert Lea
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 66°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 66°
Charles City
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 68°
Rochester
Scattered Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 66°
Showers and storms return to start off the week.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Your Labor Day KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Two hurt in Olmsted County crash

Image

CURE hosts Labor Day Picnic

Image

Apple Orchards open for Fall fun

Image

Labor Day event raises money for SE MN Law Enforcement Memorial

Image

Sunday's KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast

Image

Foraging for plants at Quarry Hill

Image

RCTC first game of the season.

Image

Saturday's KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast

Image

State parks see boom in campers on Labor Day weekend

Community Events