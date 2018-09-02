Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Truck carying load of Axe body spray explodes in Texas

A section of Interstate 35 in Texas was reduced to the consistency of gravel after a truck carrying Axe body...

Posted: Sep. 2, 2018 9:47 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A section of Interstate 35 in Texas was reduced to the consistency of gravel after a truck carrying Axe body spray exploded due to a fire igniting the highly flammable aerosol cans.

An 18-wheeler was driving on I-35 through Belton, Texas, about 60 miles north of Austin, around 4 a.m. Friday when the driver saw a fire in his rearview mirror, according to CNN affiliate KXXV-TV. The driver pulled over to the shoulder and detached the trailer from the truck.

Accidents, disasters and safety

Continents and regions

Explosions

North America

Southwestern United States

Texas

The Americas

United States

Fires

The trailer exploded when the fire reached the trailer and its containers of aerosol deodorant, CNN affiliate KWTX-TV reports. Spray cans were launched in both directions of I-35.

Despite the large explosion that snarled traffic on the interstate for about eight hours, no one was hurt.

Jodi Wheatley, spokeswoman for the Texas Department of Transportation, told CNN Sunday three lanes and both shoulders on the section of I-35 will need to be removed and replaced because of the intensity of the fire.

A transportation employee told the Temple Daily Telegram newspaper the road was damaged and that the highway was "like gravel" after the explosion.

The cause of the fire was not announced.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Scattered Clouds
69° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 69°
Albert Lea
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 70°
Austin
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 70°
Charles City
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 68°
Rochester
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 66°
Rainy stretch continues.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Foraging for plants at Quarry Hill

Image

RCTC first game of the season.

Image

Saturday's KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast

Image

State parks see boom in campers on Labor Day weekend

Image

Friday Night Football

Image

Grant allows for apartment facelift

Image

Weekend events in East Park

Image

2019 city budget released

Image

Affordable housing discussion

Image

Labor Day weekend travel

Community Events