11 killed in latest deadly Ecuador bus crash

At least 11 people were killed in a bus crash in southern Ecuador Saturday morning, officials there said....

Posted: Sep. 2, 2018 1:32 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

At least 11 people were killed in a bus crash in southern Ecuador Saturday morning, officials there said.

Thirty-seven people were also injured in the crash, according to a statement from the country's National Transportation Agency.

The bus was traveling from the town of Cuenca to the city of Loja. The Cuenca fire department posted photos on their official Twitter account of the bus overturned and heavily damaged.

National Transportation Agency Director Pablo Calle said Saturday that the bus driver was at fault for driving over the speed limit.

Calle also said he was suspending the operating permit of the bus company involved in the crash.

The Pullman Viajeros Internacional bus company is believed to have been involved in another deadly crash in 2017, according to the National Transportation Agency statement.

"Carelessness and recklessness continue to be the main causes of these tragic accidents," the statement said.

The crash brings the death toll from similar bus accidents on the Andean roads to at least 45 in the past three weeks.

On August 14, a bus collided with a van on the outskirts of Ecuador's capital Quito, killing 24.

Two days earlier, 10 people were killed when a bus carrying fans of the Barcelona Sporting Club soccer team crashed in Cuenca.

