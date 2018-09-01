Clear

Series of explosions reported at Syrian military airport

A series of explosions was reported late Saturday in al-Mazzeh, the location of a large military airport nea...

Posted: Sep. 1, 2018 8:37 PM
Updated: Sep. 1, 2018 8:37 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A series of explosions was reported late Saturday in al-Mazzeh, the location of a large military airport near Damascus.

The private, pro-regime news outlet al-Mayadeen originally reported that Israeli airstrikes hit the airbase near Damascus with multiple missiles. However, Syrian state media later cited an unnamed military source denying the base was hit by Israel.

Accidents, disasters and safety

Air transportation

Airports

Bombings

Business and industry sectors

Business, economy and trade

Continents and regions

Explosions

Israel

Media industry

Middle East

Middle East and North Africa

Military

Military operations

Syria

Transportation and warehousing

Unrest, conflicts and war

Syria conflict

The Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) and Syria state television reported a "military source denies the exposure of the Mazzeh Airport to any Israeli aggression and the sounds of explosions that were heard resulted from explosion of an ammunition depot near the airport because of electrical failure."

About four explosions were heard coming from the direction of the military airport Saturday, a Damascus resident told CNN.

"I assume it was from an airstrike because of the explosions afterwards and ambulances with firefighters that went to the scene," the resident said.

Some clips of the explosions and the aftermath -- seemingly filmed by phones at a distance -- emerged on various forums including Facebook and WhatsApp. Video showed bright flashes of light in the night sky in some kind of explosion, but didn't reveal precisely what caused the blasts.

Syrian state media in the past have widely reported Israeli and other airstrikes targeting regime bases, outposts or other Syrian targets.

Besides the military airport, the al-Mazzeh area is home to embassies, security buildings and the homes of some members of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's inner circle, according to opposition activists.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 74°
Albert Lea
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 73°
Austin
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 72°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 73°
Rochester
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 72°
Rain chances and clouds return today.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

RCTC first game of the season.

Image

Saturday's KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast

Image

State parks see boom in campers on Labor Day weekend

Image

Friday Night Football

Image

Grant allows for apartment facelift

Image

Weekend events in East Park

Image

2019 city budget released

Image

Affordable housing discussion

Image

Labor Day weekend travel

Image

Finalizing Ward 1 and 5 Primary recount results

Community Events