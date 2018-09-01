Clear

German refinery explosion injures 8, forces residents from homes

An explosion Saturday at a refinery in the town of Vohburg, in Germany's southern Bavaria region, has injure...

Posted: Sep. 1, 2018 6:18 AM
Updated: Sep. 1, 2018 6:18 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

An explosion Saturday at a refinery in the town of Vohburg, in Germany's southern Bavaria region, has injured at least eight people and forced about 1,800 residents from their homes.

The blast, which occurred in the early hours, was followed by a fire, a statement from police in Bavaria said.

Accidents, disasters and safety

Continents and regions

Europe

Explosions

Germany

Western Europe

Three of the injured were taken to the hospital with moderate to severe injuries, police said.

About 1,800 people were evacuated from parts of Vohburg and from Irsching, just to the west, and are being sheltered in a local gym, police said. Residents have been instructed to keep windows and doors closed.

Footage from the scene showed thick, dark smoke rising from the refinery site.

Firefighters continue to work to extinguish the blaze, police said. Roads in the area have been closed by the fire department.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
67° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 67°
Albert Lea
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 66°
Austin
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 66°
Charles City
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 68°
Rochester
Overcast
67° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 67°
Rain chances and clouds return today.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Friday Night Football

Image

Grant allows for apartment facelift

Image

Weekend events in East Park

Image

2019 city budget released

Image

Affordable housing discussion

Image

Labor Day weekend travel

Image

Finalizing Ward 1 and 5 Primary recount results

Image

Finalizing Ward 1 and 5 Primary recount votes

Image

Area veterans remember Sen. John McCain's legacy

Image

New Freedom Rock nears completion in Clear Lake

Community Events