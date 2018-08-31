Settle in with these weekend reads

Why John McCain asked his rival Barack Obama to deliver a eulogy for him. Why you can't just eat one chocolate chip cookie. Grab a cup of coffee and settle in. Here's what you might have missed during a busy news week.
Inside John McCain's surprise request for Obama
The late Arizona senator's decision to ask his political rival to eulogize him was unexpected and extraordinary, writes CNN Senior White House correspondent Jeff Zeleny. Here's what was behind it.
Where a presidential run is a risk
This might be the best country for women in politics -- unless they run against the current President. The last woman who tried to challenge him is now sitting in jail.
The fate of people thrown into 'slaughterhouse' jails
In an attempt to turn the page on one of the darkest chapters in Syria's seven-year war, officials released the death notices of more than 800 unaccounted-for prisoners. The notices don't reveal much about the exact causes of death, but survivors and activists paint a grim picture.
Opinion: Mike Pence's plan to outlast Trump
Pence wasn't always the conservative evangelical he professes to be today -- but he has long believed he was destined for the presidency, write Michael D'Antonio and Peter Eisner. In the first installment of a three-part series, the two write that to understand how a seemingly pious politician like Pence could join Donald Trump, one should trace the long path of his ambition.
The employment discrimination case that could test LGBTQ rights
Aimee Stephens was fired when she came out at work as transgender. Her lawyers say she's protected by a federal employment sex discrimination law. Her former employer says otherwise. Now, her case could become a test for transgender rights before the next US Supreme Court -- and her supporters fear a high court with Brett Kavanaugh may not be friendly to their side.
Opinion: Why Serena Williams was really banned from wearing a catsuit
In a recent interview, tennis officials announced they would ban Serena Williams' catsuit from the French Open. It begs the question, writes journalist David Love: Is the issue Williams' catsuit, or is she too black for tennis?
Why chocolate chip cookies are so addictive
A lot of us probably have memories of warm chocolate chip cookies coming out of the oven. And if you can't stop after eating just one, you're not alone. Here's why we crave them.
