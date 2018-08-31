Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Trump will study issue of federal worker pay after moving to freeze it

President Donald Trump said he's planning to spend the weekend studying up on the issue of government compen...

Posted: Aug. 31, 2018 3:39 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

President Donald Trump said he's planning to spend the weekend studying up on the issue of government compensation a day after alerting lawmakers he was moving to freeze pay for federal employees.

"I'm going to be doing a little work over the weekend," Trump said in Charlotte, North Carolina, where he was touting a new administration initiative on retirement savings. "I'm going to be studying the federal workers in Washington that you have been reading so much about, people don't want to give them the increase, they haven't had one in a long time, I said I'm going to study that over the weekend."

Civil servants

Compensation and benefits

Donald Trump

Federal budget

Federal employees

Government and public administration

Government bodies and offices

Government budgets

Labor and employment

Political Figures - US

Public finance

US federal government

White House

Workers and professionals

Trump raised hackles on Thursday when he sent a letter to Congress alerting of his intention to cancel a scheduled increase in federal pay. The move can be reversed if the House and Senate agree on a budget measure that includes the increase.

Corey Stewart, the conservative Republican running for Senate in Virginia, made a rare break from the President on Friday in opposing the move.

"I almost never differ with President Trump, but in this case, I do," Stewart said. "Federal employees in Virginia wake up early, face punishing traffic and work hard to serve their nation and support their families. These workers need and deserve a pay raise. I encourage President Trump to reconsider his position."

The budget proposal Trump unveiled earlier this year included a pay freeze for federal workers. In his letter on Thursday, he described an increase in pay as "inappropriate" given current economic conditions.

Still, Trump has touted a booming US economy, and various measures he has signed over the past year -- including a two-year spending plan and GOP tax cuts -- are expected to add to the federal deficit.

Trump appeared to indicate on Friday he would re-examine the issue of federal pay, which he suggested he had not considered in depth previously.

"Good time to study, Labor Day," he said. "Let's see how they do next week, a lot of people were against it, I'm going to take a good hard look over the weekend."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Few Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 84°
Albert Lea
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 84°
Austin
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 79°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 81°
Rochester
Scattered Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 81°
Rain chances and clouds return today.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Nearly 6-foot lizard found roaming back yard

Image

Suburban Australian moms adopt baby cows

Image

Your Friday KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast 8-31-18

Image

Mayo Clinic opening sports clinic for high school athletes

Image

Mapping your Labor Day weekend road trip

Image

Campus sexual assault policies

Image

Examining wage law

Image

Funding for healthy choices

Image

Examining Minnesota Wage Law

Image

Archbishop Comments on Sex Abuse Scandal

Community Events