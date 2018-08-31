Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

'ER' actress Vanessa Marquez killed in California police shooting

Vanessa Marquez, an actress best known for her recurring role as a nurse on the NBC drama "ER," was shot and...

Posted: Aug. 31, 2018 3:41 PM
Updated: Aug. 31, 2018 3:41 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Vanessa Marquez, an actress best known for her recurring role as a nurse on the NBC drama "ER," was shot and killed by police in South Pasadena, California on Thursday, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Police were called to the 1100 Block of Fremont Avenue in South Pasadena just before 2 p.m. local time on Thursday to perform a welfare check. Upon arrival, Marquez, 49, was having seizures and appeared to be suffering from mental issues, officials told CNN.

Arts and entertainment

Business and industry sectors

Business, economy and trade

California

Celebrity and pop culture

Continents and regions

Crime, law enforcement and corrections

Crimes against persons

Criminal offenses

Emergency rooms

Health and medical

Health care

Health care facilities

Hospitals

North America

Shootings

Southwestern United States

The Americas

United States

After about 90-minutes of trying to offer Marquez medical help, police said she armed herself with what appeared to be a handgun and police opened fire.

The weapon turned out to be a BB gun, investigators said.

Marquez played nurse Wendy Goldman on "ER" for three seasons, from 1994-97. Though her character never had major storylines, she was sometimes involved in episode subplots, some of which had a light-hearted bent.

Marquez's other credits included 1988's "Stand and Deliver" and "Seinfeld."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Few Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 84°
Albert Lea
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 84°
Austin
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 79°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 81°
Rochester
Scattered Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 81°
Rain chances and clouds return today.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Nearly 6-foot lizard found roaming back yard

Image

Suburban Australian moms adopt baby cows

Image

Your Friday KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast 8-31-18

Image

Mayo Clinic opening sports clinic for high school athletes

Image

Mapping your Labor Day weekend road trip

Image

Campus sexual assault policies

Image

Examining wage law

Image

Funding for healthy choices

Image

Examining Minnesota Wage Law

Image

Archbishop Comments on Sex Abuse Scandal

Community Events