Vanessa Marquez, an actress best known for her recurring role as a nurse on the NBC drama "ER," was shot and killed by police in South Pasadena, California on Thursday, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.
Police were called to the 1100 Block of Fremont Avenue in South Pasadena just before 2 p.m. local time on Thursday to perform a welfare check. Upon arrival, Marquez, 49, was having seizures and appeared to be suffering from mental issues, officials told CNN.
Arts and entertainment
Business and industry sectors
Business, economy and trade
California
Celebrity and pop culture
Continents and regions
Crime, law enforcement and corrections
Crimes against persons
Criminal offenses
Emergency rooms
Health and medical
Health care
Health care facilities
Hospitals
North America
Shootings
Southwestern United States
The Americas
United States
After about 90-minutes of trying to offer Marquez medical help, police said she armed herself with what appeared to be a handgun and police opened fire.
The weapon turned out to be a BB gun, investigators said.
Marquez played nurse Wendy Goldman on "ER" for three seasons, from 1994-97. Though her character never had major storylines, she was sometimes involved in episode subplots, some of which had a light-hearted bent.
Marquez's other credits included 1988's "Stand and Deliver" and "Seinfeld."
Related Content
- 'ER' actress Vanessa Marquez killed in California police shooting
- Muere Vanessa Marquez, actriz de 'ER', en un tiroteo de la policía en California
- Vanessa Redgrave Fast Facts
- Actress makes Emmy history
- Qatar MotoGP: Dovizioso beats Marquez in thrilling desert duel
- Rossi slams 'dirty, dangerous' Marquez after Argentine MotoGP mayhem
- 'Clueless' actress Stacey Dash is running for Congress in California
- Remembering 'Superman' actress Margot Kidder
- Donald Trump Jr. and Vanessa Trump are separating
- Venomous caterpillar sends boy to ER