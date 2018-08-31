Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Labor Day Fast Facts

Here's a look at Labor Day, a le...

Posted: Aug. 31, 2018 3:46 PM
Updated: Aug. 31, 2018 3:46 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Here's a look at Labor Day, a legal holiday celebrated in the United States and Puerto Rico to honor working people. Labor Day is on Monday, September 3, 2018.

Facts:
It is celebrated on the first Monday in September.

Labor and employment

Holidays and observances

Labor Day

Labor relations

Labor unions

Fast Facts

North America

United States

Continents and regions

The Americas

In many other countries, May Day (May 1st) is the day working people are honored. Most of Europe celebrates May Day.

For many, Labor Day symbolizes the end of summer.

As of July 2018, there were more than 160 million people in the civilian labor force in the US.

Timeline:
Early 1880s - The idea for creating a holiday to honor workers is proposed by either Peter McGuire of the Brotherhood of Carpenters and Joiners Union or Matthew Maguire of the International Association of Machinists (US Department of Labor). The Central Labor Union of New York appoints a committee to organize a picnic and parade in honor of working people.

September 5, 1882 - New York City holds the first Labor Day parade. It is estimated that 10,000 workers participate. (US Census Bureau) Not all employers support the idea, but many union workers take the first Monday in September off anyway. Some unions levy fines against workers who do go into work. At the time, workers receive time off for Christmas, the Fourth of July and every other Sunday.

1887 - Oregon becomes the first state to make Labor Day a legal holiday.

1894 - President Grover Cleveland and the US Congress make it a national holiday.

Labor Unions: (BLS)
In 1983, the union membership rate was 20.1% in the US. Membership was 10.7% in 2017.

New York has the highest rate of union workers among the states, with 23.8% in 2017.

South Carolina has the lowest, with 2.6% in 2017.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Few Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 84°
Albert Lea
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 84°
Austin
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 79°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 81°
Rochester
Scattered Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 81°
Rain chances and clouds return today.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Nearly 6-foot lizard found roaming back yard

Image

Suburban Australian moms adopt baby cows

Image

Your Friday KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast 8-31-18

Image

Mayo Clinic opening sports clinic for high school athletes

Image

Mapping your Labor Day weekend road trip

Image

Campus sexual assault policies

Image

Examining wage law

Image

Funding for healthy choices

Image

Examining Minnesota Wage Law

Image

Archbishop Comments on Sex Abuse Scandal

Community Events