Lobbyist reaches plea deal connected to Russia and Ukraine work

Washington, DC, lobbyist W. Samuel Patten was charged Friday with acting as an unregistered foreign agent in...

Posted: Aug. 31, 2018 10:37 AM
Updated: Aug. 31, 2018 10:37 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Washington, DC, lobbyist W. Samuel Patten was charged Friday with acting as an unregistered foreign agent in the United States for Russians and Ukrainians from 2014 until 2017.

Patten's case was referred by special counsel Robert Mueller, according to an official with the US Attorney's office.

Patten was paid more than $1 million for Ukrainian opposition bloc work including meeting with members of the executive branch, Senate Foreign Relations Committee members and members of Congress, according to a charging document filed in the US District Court for the District of Columbia on Friday morning.

He also worked with a foreigner to place op-ed articles in US media in 2017, the Justice Department says.

The plea deal was handled by the DC US Attorney's Office and the Justice Department's National Security Division, not Mueller's team, which is about to take former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort to trial on a similar charge.

The criminal charging document does not name Manafort or any of his colleagues in the US and Ukraine, though Patten may be connected to those efforts.

Patten is expected to appear in court Friday morning before Judge Amy Berman Jackson, the same judge who is handling Manafort's trial which is scheduled to begin next month.

