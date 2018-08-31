Clear
Northern California's deadly Carr Fire fully contained, state officials say

Posted: Aug. 31, 2018 10:36 AM
Updated: Aug. 31, 2018 10:36 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Northern California's deadly and monstrous Carr Fire, ignited last month after the rim of a trailer's flat tire scraped the asphalt, has been fully contained, state fire official said late Thursday.

The sparks from the seemingly ordinary July 23 incident on a road near Redding set off one of the most destructive wildfires in state history and killed eight people, including three fire personnel. It also destroyed more than 1,000 homes and consumed 229,651 acres, according to California fire officials said.

"Although full containment has been achieved, firefighters will continue to patrol the fire area for several days and fire suppression repair remains ongoing," Cal Fire said Thursday night.

The blaze had cut a fiery path along Highway 299, lighting up mile after mile of dry brush as it crept up on residential areas.

The flames from the Carr Fire left behind a wasteland of ash, mangled metal and black embers as it burned along with more than a dozen other fires that raced through the state.

Carr also produced what experts call a "firenado" -- a vortex similar to a dust devil that pulls fires in different directions when the intense heat causes rapidly rising air to mix with strong winds.

Among those killed in the blaze were Melody Bledsoe, 70, and her two great-grandchildren, 4-year-old Emily Roberts and 5-year-old James Roberts, in a home in Shasta, California.

Earlier this month, the White House approved a disaster declaration for Shasta County.

When Gov. Jerry Brown made the request for aid from Washington on August 4, he said the Carr Fire ranked as California's sixth most destructive blaze.

At the peak of the fires more than 55,000 people were evacuated from their homes, Brown wrote in his request to President Donald Trump.

