Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Sheriff: Search underway for missing person at Rockwell 5-Star Co-op Full Story

Politician kicked out of German state parliament for bringing her baby

A politician was forced to leave a state parliament during a vote because she brought her baby, highlighting...

Posted: Aug. 31, 2018 10:38 AM
Updated: Aug. 31, 2018 10:38 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A politician was forced to leave a state parliament during a vote because she brought her baby, highlighting the difficulties faced by lawmakers with children.

Madeleine Henfling, a Green Party member of the state parliament of Thuringia in east-central Germany, tried to vote on Wednesday while carrying her 6-week-old baby.

Children

Demographic groups

Families and children

Family members and relatives

Infants and toddlers

Population and demographics

Society

Government and public administration

Government bodies and offices

Legislative bodies

Politics

Her participation would have taken a few minutes.

However, Christian Carius -- Thuringia's state parliament president -- told Henfling that babies are not allowed in the plenary hall. The session was suspended for 30 minutes while the issue was discussed.

According to current Thuringian state law, babies and children are not specifically banned from being inside the state parliament.

Nonetheless, the parliamentary advisory committee ultimately decided that Henfling would not be allowed into the plenary hall to vote if she brought her baby with her.

"We have made an inquiry into whether or not children are allowed in the chamber, and this examination and a decision by the board of governors has shown that we believe that young children are not allowed in plenary and I would ask that we also, for reasons of child protection, follow these rules," said Carius.

There are no childcare facilities at the Thuringia state parliament in Erfurt. When Henfling returned to parliament on Thursday, she brought her mother, who cared for the child while she participated in voting.

CNN has been unable to contact Henfling directly, but she made her views clear on Twitter by quoting Antje Schrupp, a German journalist and author of "A Brief History of Feminism," to the effect that "...it's about a conflict around the question of whether people who look after children can be present in public and active people at the same time, or whether both are mutually exclusive."

The Green Party is currently debating whether to take the case to court, arguing that Henfling was prevented from carrying out her elected duty.

Change is slow but coming

Politicians around the world have been praised in recent years as more and more lawmakers bring their children to work and breastfeed them.

Unnur Brá Konráðsdóttir, an Icelandic politician, captured headlines in 2016 when she breastfed her child during a debate on the proposed Foreigners Act.

In 2017, a 2-month-old baby -- the newborn daughter of former Queensland senator Larissa Waters -- became the first in Australia to be breastfed in the country's parliament.

Australia had previously changed its parliamentary rules, allowing politicians to take their children into the chamber.

And in April in the United States, Sen. Tammy Duckworth of Illinois made history when she became the first senator to cast a vote on the Senate floor with her newborn by her side.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 70°
Albert Lea
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 72°
Austin
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 73°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 72°
Rochester
Broken Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 72°
Rain chances and clouds return today.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Nearly 6-foot lizard found roaming back yard

Image

Suburban Australian moms adopt baby cows

Image

Your Friday KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast 8-31-18

Image

Mayo Clinic opening sports clinic for high school athletes

Image

Mapping your Labor Day weekend road trip

Image

Campus sexual assault policies

Image

Examining wage law

Image

Funding for healthy choices

Image

Examining Minnesota Wage Law

Image

Archbishop Comments on Sex Abuse Scandal

Community Events