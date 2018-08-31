Amsterdam: Suspect shot at central train station after stabbings

A suspect was shot by police at Amsterdam central station after a stabbing incident Friday which left two others injured.

On Twitter, Amsterdam police said the two victims and the suspect were taken to hospital.

Amsterdam Business and industry sectors Business, economy and trade Continents and regions Crime, law enforcement and corrections Crimes against persons Criminal offenses Europe Netherlands Rail transportation Shootings Stabbings Trains Transportation and warehousing Western Europe Law enforcement Policing and police forces

Police said the investigation was ongoing and did not release further information on a possible motive.

This is a developing story.