Clear

Amsterdam: Suspect shot at central train station after stabbings

A suspect was shot by police at Amsterdam central station after a stabbing incident Friday which left two ot...

Posted: Aug. 31, 2018 7:42 AM
Updated: Aug. 31, 2018 7:42 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A suspect was shot by police at Amsterdam central station after a stabbing incident Friday which left two others injured.

On Twitter, Amsterdam police said the two victims and the suspect were taken to hospital.

Amsterdam

Business and industry sectors

Business, economy and trade

Continents and regions

Crime, law enforcement and corrections

Crimes against persons

Criminal offenses

Europe

Netherlands

Rail transportation

Shootings

Stabbings

Trains

Transportation and warehousing

Western Europe

Law enforcement

Policing and police forces

Police said the investigation was ongoing and did not release further information on a possible motive.

This is a developing story.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 68°
Albert Lea
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 70°
Austin
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 70°
Charles City
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 68°
Rochester
Overcast
67° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 67°
Rain chances and clouds return today.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Your Friday KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast 8-31-18

Image

Mayo Clinic opening sports clinic for high school athletes

Image

Mapping your Labor Day weekend road trip

Image

Campus sexual assault policies

Image

Examining wage law

Image

Funding for healthy choices

Image

Examining Minnesota Wage Law

Image

Archbishop Comments on Sex Abuse Scandal

Image

Family of Julio Baez Speaks Out

Image

Minnesota Dept. of Education study measures student success

Community Events