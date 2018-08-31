Clear

Two prosecutors leave Mueller's office

Prosecutors Ryan Dickey and Brian Richardson are no longer working for the office of special counsel Robert ...

Posted: Aug. 31, 2018 7:42 AM
Updated: Aug. 31, 2018 7:42 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Prosecutors Ryan Dickey and Brian Richardson are no longer working for the office of special counsel Robert Mueller, the Justice Department confirmed.

Both lawyers were relatively junior but frequently spotted members of Mueller's corps. Both have worked on court cases that Mueller opened as part of his investigation into Russian interference and coordination with the Trump campaign in the 2016 presidential election.

2016 Presidential election

Brian Richardson

Continents and regions

Crime, law enforcement and corrections

Criminal law

Donald Trump

Eastern Europe

Elections (by type)

Elections and campaigns

Europe

Federal Bureau of Investigation

Government and public administration

Government bodies and offices

Government departments and authorities

Government organizations - US

Investigations

Justice departments

Law and legal system

Misc people

Political candidates

Political Figures - US

Politics

Robert Mueller

Russia

Russia meddling investigation

Ryan Dickey

US Department of Justice

US federal departments and agencies

US Federal elections

US federal government

US Presidential elections

Peter Carr, a spokesman for the special counsel, declined to explain on Thursday what the departures mean for the state of Mueller's office.

Over this summer, as Mueller opened more criminal cases, other Justice Department units including the US Attorney's Office in Washington and the National Security Division have begun to work on the court action, wedging the cases deeper into the Justice Department's portfolio.

Carr said that neither Dickey nor Richardson left the office because of political allegations, the appearance of bias or any other wrongdoing.

That signals that their departures appear to differ from the situation of Peter Strzok, a top FBI agent moved off of Mueller's team after it was discovered he sent text messages that disparaged President Donald Trump and commented on the firing of FBI Director James Comey.

Trump, in his ongoing attacks of Mueller on Twitter, has repeatedly called the lawyers in the office "17 angry Democrats." Mueller himself is a longtime Republican previously appointed by presidents of both parties to various federal posts, including FBI director days before September 11, 2001.

The special counsel's office now has 15 lawyers at work under Mueller.

Richardson had been among Mueller's attorneys at Dutch lawyer Alex Van Der Zwaan's sentencing in April. Richardson had joined Mueller's office directly -- whereas some lawyers moved over on detail from other parts of the Justice Department -- after he finished a clerkship for Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer.

Van Der Zwaan pleaded guilty earlier this year to lying to investigators about his interactions with former Trump campaign leaders Rick Gates and Paul Manafort. Van Der Zwaan went to prison for about a month, then left the US.

Richardson recently became a research fellow at Columbia Law School, according to the law school's spokeswoman Nancy Goldfarb.

Dickey will continue to work on criminal matters at the Justice Department. Though he worked out of Mueller's office last year, he was always employed by the Justice Department's criminal division, specializing in computer and intellectual property crimes.

He has not officially removed himself in court from the legal teams prosecuting three ongoing Mueller-initiated cases. The cases involving Dickey are the indictment of 12 Russian military agents for allegedly hacking Democrats during the election, 16 Russians and companies accused of operating a social media troll farm to influence American voters and the plea deal of a California-based online bank account auctioneer who admitted to identity fraud that helped the Russian social media trolls. That online auctioneer, Richard Pinedo, is scheduled to be sentenced on October 1.

Both Dickey and Richardson were frequent presences at the federal courthouse in DC over the past year, often showing up on days when no public hearings were scheduled even after the court cases they worked on became public. Both appear to have left Mueller's office sometime this summer, though Carr would not confirm their engagement dates.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 68°
Albert Lea
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 70°
Austin
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 70°
Charles City
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 68°
Rochester
Overcast
67° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 67°
Rain chances and clouds return today.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Your Friday KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast 8-31-18

Image

Mayo Clinic opening sports clinic for high school athletes

Image

Mapping your Labor Day weekend road trip

Image

Campus sexual assault policies

Image

Examining wage law

Image

Funding for healthy choices

Image

Examining Minnesota Wage Law

Image

Archbishop Comments on Sex Abuse Scandal

Image

Family of Julio Baez Speaks Out

Image

Minnesota Dept. of Education study measures student success

Community Events