Australian Catholic Church rejects calls for priests to report child abuse confessions

Australia's Catholic Church has rejected calls for priests to be compelled to report child abuse revealed in confessionals.

The Church said Friday it would accept "98%" of recommendations made by a high-level government inquiry into child sexual abuse, which uncovered shocking accounts of widespread abuse inside Australian religious institutions.

Australia Belief, religion and spirituality Catholic Church sexual abuse Catholics and catholicism Child abuse Child sexual abuse Children Christianity Continents and regions Crime, law enforcement and corrections Crimes against persons Criminal offenses Demographic groups Families and children Family members and relatives Oceania Population and demographics Religious groups Sex and gender issues Sex crimes Sexual assault Society Buildings and structures Churches and cathedrals Points of interest Religious buildings

But church leaders said that they would maintain the sanctity of confession, arguing to remove it would infringe on religious liberties.

"The only recommendation we can't accept is removing the seal of confession," Sister Monica Cavanagh, president of Catholic Religious Australia said at a press conference.

The Church's decision to reject the report's recommendation to allow reporting of child sex abuse revealed in the confessional remains a huge stumbling block for the institution to regain the trust of the public, which has been riven by child abuse scandals in Australia and abroad.

The Australian Royal Commission into Institutional Responses to Child Sexual Abuse which began in 2012 and finally reported in last December found 7% of priests in Australia had been accused of abusing children, including over 40% of brothers in some orders.

The commission heard testimony from more than 8,000 people, who gave evidence in private sessions. A total of 2,559 referrals were made to authorities, including the police, as a result of the $383 million (AU$500 million) probe.

Sister Cavanagh said the Church was "deeply committed to both child safety and seal of confession, which we consider inviolable. We don't accept that safeguarding (children's safety) and the seal are mutually exclusive."

But Leonie Sheedy, chief executive of Care Leavers Australasia Network, said the Australian public was "fed up" with the Catholic Church.

"I think it's appalling that the Catholic Church is not putting the safety of Australian children as their number one priority ... We don't live under canon law," she told CNN.

Sheedy said it was "insulting" for the Australian Church to say it had to refer back to the Vatican for approval to make the reforms. "Why can't they make decisions themselves and put the safety of Australian children first?" she said.

Tumultuous times

The response from the Church comes just days after Pope Francis moved to comment on the issue of child sex abuse during his weekly Vatican address.

Following a recent meeting in Ireland with eight people who suffered sex abuse by figures in the Catholic Church, the Pope said he had "begged the Lord for forgiveness for these sins, the scandal and the sense of betrayal."

Hon Justice Peter McClellan, who led the Australian Royal Commission investigation, singled out the Roman Catholic Church in particular for often putting reputation above the safety of children in what the investigation found to be decades of systematic sexual abuse -- a familiar pattern of scandals dogging Catholic institutions globally.

Of the survivors who reported being abused in a Australian religious institution, 61.4% said it occurred in a Catholic organization.

The Church was the target of about 20 recommendations.

In what would amount to a radical shake-up of centuries of tradition and religious orthodoxy, the recommendations called for protocols for screening priests, mandatory reporting of religious confessions and a suggestion to end mandatory celibacy for priests.

In a statement released June, the Church said it "welcomed" the report and had already begun its work to respond to the recommendations "including measures to standardize approaches to child safety and research to help prevent child sexual abuse in the future."

Groundbreaking report

The landmark Royal Commission report estimated tens of thousands of children have been abused in Australian institutions, in what the commission described as a "national tragedy."

"We now know that countless thousands of children have been sexually abused in many institutions in Australia. In many institutions, multiple abusers have sexually abused children," the report said.

"We must accept that institutional child sexual abuse has been occurring for generations."

At the time of its release, McClellan, stated that the issue of child sex abuse was an ongoing issue.

"The sexual abuse of children is not just a problem from the past. Child sexual abuse in institutions continues today," he said. "In some case studies into schools the alleged abuse was so recent that the children are still attending school."

Archbishop Mark Coleridge, President of the Australian Catholic Bishops Conference, said that it should come as no surprise that the Church couldn't countenance mandatory reporting of religious confessions.

He said, however, that the institution was willing to admit the failures of the past and change to regain the public's trust.

"We make the pledge 'never again.' There will be no cover up." We will respond quickly to accusations, improve governance structure, be more transparent and we will listen," he said.

"We know that only actions not words can rebuild trust, and until trust is rebuilt all the apologies in the world will miss the mark." ​