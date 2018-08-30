Clear

Japan to attempt robot landing on asteroid 186M miles away

Japan's space agency will attempt to land a robotic unmanned landing craft on the surface of an asteroid 300...

Posted: Aug. 30, 2018 10:31 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Japan's space agency will attempt to land a robotic unmanned landing craft on the surface of an asteroid 300 million-kilometers (186.4 million-miles) away from Earth next month.

The Hayabusa-2 spacecraft is currently orbiting around the diamond-shaped asteroid Ryugu, which it reached in June after a three-and-a-half year journey.

Asia

Celestial bodies and objects

Continents and regions

East Asia

Japan

Planets and moons

Space and astronomy

Asteroids and comets

Government organizations - US

NASA

US federal departments and agencies

US government independent agencies

Government and public administration

Government bodies and offices

Government departments and authorities

Space and aeronautics agencies

Space exploration

Robots and robotics

Technology

On September 21, the spacecraft will deploy the first of two landers onto the asteroid itself, where they will gather samples and conduct experiments. A second lander will be launched on October 3.

Later in the mission, the spacecraft itself will land on the asteroid after blowing a small crater in it using explosives, so samples can be gathered from below the object's surface which have not been exposed to space.

According to the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA), if successful, this will be the "world's first sample return mission to a C-type asteroid."

Japanese scientists are currently racing NASA for that historic achievement, with the US agency's own sample retrieval mission due to arrive back on Earth in 2023. Hayabusa-2 is due to return in 2020.

Treasure-trove

Beneath their desolate surface, asteroids are believed to contain a rich treasure-trove of information about the formation of the solar system billions of years ago.

"By exploring a C-type asteroid, which is rich in water and organic materials, we will clarify interactions between the building blocks of Earth and the evolution of its oceans and life, thereby developing solar system science," JAXA said.

C-type asteroids, which are largely composed of carbon, are the most common variety of asteroids, comprising more than 75% of those currently discovered. The other two main types of asteroid are the metallic S and M-types, according to NASA.

Despite years of planning, Ryugu's diamond shape took the team by surprise as the mission neared the asteroid.

"From a distance, Ryugu initially appeared round, then gradually turned into a square before becoming a beautiful shape similar to fluorite -- known as the 'firefly stone' in Japanese," the space agency said in a statement.

"This form of Ryugu is scientifically surprising, and also poses a few engineering challenges," it said of difficulties, including landing, on the unusually shaped asteroid.

That said, the team has already achieved a mighty feat by reaching the 900-meter-wide rock at all -- something it described as the equivalent of hitting a 6-centimeter (2.4-inch) target at 20,000 kilometers (12,400 miles) away.

"In other words, arriving at Ryugu is the same as aiming at a 6-centimeter target in Brazil from Japan," the agency said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 66°
Albert Lea
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 68°
Austin
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 66°
Charles City
Scattered Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 66°
Rochester
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 64°
We're tracking more showers and storms returning for Friday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Campus sexual assault policies

Image

Examining wage law

Image

Funding for healthy choices

Image

Examining Minnesota Wage Law

Image

Archbishop Comments on Sex Abuse Scandal

Image

Family of Julio Baez Speaks Out

Image

Minnesota Dept. of Education study measures student success

Image

New crop report update

Image

New movement on social media honors Mollie Tibbetts

Image

Your StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast for Thursday

Community Events