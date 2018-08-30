Clear

Multiple dead after semi-truck crashes into Greyhound bus

At least four people are dead and dozens injured after a semi-truck crashed head-on into a Greyhound bus in New Mexico.

Posted: Aug. 30, 2018 9:36 PM
Updated: Aug. 30, 2018 9:39 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Four people were killed and multiple people were injured Thursday in a head-on crash involving a Greyhound bus and a tractor-trailer in northwestern New Mexico, officials said.

"We do expect that number to rise," New Mexico State Police spokesman Officer Ray Wilson said of the fatalities. Wilson said six people suffered minor injuries; the rest were taken to hospitals. The exact number of injured people is still being evaluated, state police said.

The truck was traveling eastbound when it blew a tire, lost control, crossed the median and struck the westbound bus around 12:30 p.m., Wilson told reporters. The crash occurred along Interstate 40 in McKinley County, near Thoreau, police said.

The National Transportation Safety Board said it was sending 10 investigators to the site.

Aerial footage by CNN affiliate KRQE showed the bus damaged on the front edge, but upright, in the grass median. Nearby was an overturned vehicle and what appeared to be a truck trailer on its side, with contents spilled on the median.

"Officers and EMS teams are still working the scene actively," state police tweeted.

Greyhound said the Phoenix, Arizona-bound bus carried 49 passengers.

"Our first priority is taking care of our passengers and their families as this incident has deeply impacted all involved," the company said. "Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone as we continue to give our support to all affected.

This is a developing story. Return for updates.

