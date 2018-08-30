Clear

Hundreds of immigrant kids remain separated from parents

Hundreds of children separated from their parents at the US-Mexico border remain separated from their parent...

Posted: Aug. 30, 2018 7:41 PM
Updated: Aug. 30, 2018 7:41 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Hundreds of children separated from their parents at the US-Mexico border remain separated from their parents, including 497 in government custody, according to a new court filing Thursday.

The figure includes 22 children under the age of five still in government care. Six of those are 4 years old or younger whose parents were deported without them.

A total of 1,937 children have been reunified with parents, up only 14 from last week.

The numbers have changed only slightly from last week, as the court filing from the Justice Department and the American Civil Liberties Union case describes a slow and laborious process to try to connect the families that have been separated.

It remains unclear exactly how many parents were deported without their children, though it's in the hundreds. By the government's latest count, there are 322 deported parents who have children still in custody.

But the ACLU, which filed the lawsuit on behalf of separated parents, says the administration has previously given it a list of deported parents that includes 70 additional cases. The administration said, according to the ACLU, that some of the discrepancy is due to kids being released from care. It's not clear what will happen to those families.

US District Judge Dana Sabraw will hold a status hearing on the case Friday.

