4 dead in New Mexico bus-truck crash, state police say

Four people were killed and dozens were injured Thursday in a head-on crash involving a Greyhound bus and a tractor-trailer in northwestern New Mexico, officials said.
"We do expect that number to rise," New Mexico State Police spokesman Officer Ray Wilson said of the fatalities. Wilson said six people suffered minor injuries; the rest were taken to area hospitals.
Accidents
Accidents, disasters and safety
Continents and regions
New Mexico
North America
Southwestern United States
The Americas
Traffic accidents
United States
The truck was traveling eastbound when it blew a tire, lost control, crossed the median and struck the westbound bus, Wilson told reporters. The crash occurred along Interstate 40 in McKinley County, near Thoreau, police said.
The National Transportation Safety Board said it was sending 10 investigators to the site.
Aerial footage by CNN affiliate KRQE showed the bus damaged on the front edge, but upright, in the grass median. Nearby was an overturned vehicle and what appeared to be a truck trailer on its side, with contents spilled on the median.
"Officers and EMS teams are still working the scene actively," state police tweeted.
Greyhound said the Phoenix, Arizona-bound bus had 49 passengers on board.
"Our first priority is taking care of our passengers and their families as this incident has deeply impacted all involved," the company said in a statement. "Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone as we continue to give our support to all affected.
This is a developing story. Return for updates
