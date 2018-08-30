Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Trump rallies in Indiana as GOP tries to preserve Senate majority

President Donald Trump is traveling to Indiana on Thursday to campaign with Mike Braun, the Republican attem...

Posted: Aug. 30, 2018 5:58 PM
Updated: Aug. 30, 2018 5:58 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

President Donald Trump is traveling to Indiana on Thursday to campaign with Mike Braun, the Republican attempting to unseat Democratic Sen. Joe Donnelly in one of Republicans' best pickup opportunities in November's midterm elections.

Trump will visit Evansville, in southwestern Indiana, for an 8 p.m. ET rally with Braun. He'll also speak at a private roundtable with supporters at a fundraising event.

Continents and regions

Donald Trump

Elections (by type)

Elections and campaigns

Government and public administration

Government bodies and offices

Government organizations - US

Indiana

Midterm elections

Midwestern United States

North America

Political events

Political Figures - US

Political organizations

Political rallies

Politics

The Americas

United States

US Congress

US federal government

US political parties

US Republican Party

US Senate

White House

It's the President's second visit to Indiana since the state's May Senate primary to campaign against a senator he dubbed "Sleepin' Joe."

The rally comes hours after a memorial service for Arizona's GOP Sen. John McCain -- a near-constant target in Trump campaign rallies -- whose casket was being flown back to Washington as Trump traveled to Indiana.

It also comes the day after the President announced that his White House counsel, Don McGahn, would be departing later this year.

Trump in recent days has also lashed out at the Justice Department and Attorney General Jeff Sessions. And he accused Google of promoting President Barack Obama's speeches to Congress but not his -- a charge Google said is not true.

Republicans are fighting to keep control of the House and Senate in November's elections. In the Senate, the party has a two-seat advantage -- and while its seats in Nevada, Arizona, Tennessee and Texas are in jeopardy, the GOP hopes Trump will carry it in five states he won in 2016 by double digits: Indiana, Missouri, Montana, North Dakota and West Virginia.

Braun has attacked Donnelly for voting against Trump's tax package late last year, as well as backing moderate immigration proposals. He has sought to latch Donnelly to more progressive Democrats' positions, such as calls to abolish the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 72°
Albert Lea
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 72°
Austin
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 72°
Charles City
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 73°
Rochester
Few Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 72°
We're tracking more showers and storms returning for Friday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Minnesota Dept. of Education study measures student success

Image

New crop report update

Image

New movement on social media honors Mollie Tibbetts

Image

Your StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast for Thursday

Image

Teaching kids about Judaism

Image

Utah woman finds cleaning tablets in Starbucks drink

Image

Federal aid for farmers

Image

Your Thursday KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Last Thursday's on First and 3rd of the summer

Image

Nearly half of Americans can't afford basic needs

Community Events