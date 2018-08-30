Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Emmy Rossum leaving 'Shameless'

Emmy Rossum is saying goodbye to "Shameless."The actress announced in an emotional Facebook post that...

Posted: Aug. 30, 2018 5:58 PM
Updated: Aug. 30, 2018 5:58 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Emmy Rossum is saying goodbye to "Shameless."

The actress announced in an emotional Facebook post that the upcoming ninth season of the series will be her last.

Celebrities

Emmy Rossum

"Until 'Shameless' came into my life 8 years ago, I led that kind of transient wonderful life of an actor. And I never realized how much I actually craved the kind of continuity that this show has given me," she wrote. "See, in real life, unlike Fiona, I'm an only child. I never had a big family. Being ensconced in that messy Gallagher family love is something I'd always dreamed of."

Rossum has played Fiona Gallagher on the Showtime series since 2011. She co-stars on the show with on-screen patriarch William H. Macy and an ensemble of young actors who play her siblings.

"The opportunity to play Fiona has been a gift," Rossum added.

After Rossum broke the news on her Facebook page, executive producer and showrunner John Wells promised "a Gallagher-worthy sendoff for Fiona that honors the great work Emmy has done."

Wells said the cast and crew are currently working on the Season 9 finale.

The first half of Season 9 premieres in September, with the finale set to air in March 2019.

"It is always bittersweet when an ensemble member decides to move out of the proverbial house, but our door will always remain open for Fiona to return home for a visit, or to move back in," Wells wrote. "I look forward to continuing the stories of this wildly unpredictable family and all of us on 'Shameless' will miss Emmy and her wonderful Fiona."

According to Warner Bros., which produces the series, Rossum is leaving to explore "the next chapter in her career."

Rossum's time on "Shameless," while critically hailed, never materialized any awards recognition for the actress.

The show afforded Rossum a chance to step into the role of director for the first time.

"I am a great believer in: You should know what you don't know," she told CNN last year. "I still don't know a lot, but this is just the beginning of me figuring out what I don't know, I guess."

It is not known whether "Shameless" will have a Season 10. It was officially picked up for Season 9 in November of last year.

Rossum, however, seemed positive about the possibility of the show's future after her departure.

"I know you will continue on without me, for now. There is much more Gallagher story to be told," she wrote on Facebook. "I will always be rooting for my family. Try not to think of me as gone, just think of me as moving down the block."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 72°
Albert Lea
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 72°
Austin
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 72°
Charles City
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 73°
Rochester
Few Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 72°
We're tracking more showers and storms returning for Friday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Minnesota Dept. of Education study measures student success

Image

New crop report update

Image

New movement on social media honors Mollie Tibbetts

Image

Your StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast for Thursday

Image

Teaching kids about Judaism

Image

Utah woman finds cleaning tablets in Starbucks drink

Image

Federal aid for farmers

Image

Your Thursday KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Last Thursday's on First and 3rd of the summer

Image

Nearly half of Americans can't afford basic needs

Community Events