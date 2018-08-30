President Donald Trump said on Thursday his maligned attorney general is safe in his job at least until November.
Trump made the comment in an interview with Bloomberg News.
Donald Trump
Elections and campaigns
Government and public administration
Government bodies and offices
Jeff Sessions
Political Figures - US
Politics
US federal government
White House
Continents and regions
Eastern Europe
Europe
Investigations
Russia
Russia meddling investigation
Robert Mueller
"I just would love to have him do a great job," Bloomberg quoted Trump as saying in the Oval Office.
Trump has raged against Jeff Sessions since his decision to recuse himself from Russia-related matters last year. Sessions was the first Republican senator to endorse Trump as a presidential contender.
Speculation that Trump may soon dismiss Sessions has increased in recent days as the two men trade snipes.
Meanwhile, Republican senators have shown new openness to a new attorney general. But they have pressured Trump to wait until after the midterm elections in November. Bloomberg said Trump declined to comment when asked if he would keep Sessions past then.
He told the news service he considers special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation to be an "illegal."
Asked if he would comply with a subpoena from Mueller, Trump said, "I'll see what happens" and added: "I view it differently. I view it as an illegal investigation."
He told Bloomberg "great scholars" have said "there never should have been a special counsel."
Mueller's investigation was ordered by Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein in May 2017 and the scope of the investigation was laid out by Rosenstein in a classified memo. Justice Department lawyers have previously said Rosenstein is aware of the scope and activities of Mueller's investigation.
Related Content
- Trump to Bloomberg: Sessions' job is safe until at least November elections
- Bloomberg faces a new Wall Street challenger
- Inside Politics: Billionaire Bloomberg considering 2020 run?
- Bloomberg: Kushner company reaped high returns with misleading paperwork
- Pruitt appealed to Trump to get Sessions' job
- Majority think Russia will interfere in November midterm elections
- What Ohio's special election will tell us about November
- Argentina es el tercer país con la economía más miserable del mundo, según Bloomberg: ¿por qué?
- Argentina es el tercer país con la economía más miserable del mundo, según Bloomberg: ¿por qué?
- Why 2020 may be Michael Bloomberg's best shot at the presidency