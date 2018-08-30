Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Hurricane Katrina Statistics Fast Facts

Here's a look at some Hurricane Katrina stati...

Posted: Aug. 30, 2018 3:43 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Here's a look at some Hurricane Katrina statistics.

August 29, 2005 - Katrina makes landfall near Grand Isle, Louisiana as a Category 3 storm with winds near 127 mph.
- Severe flooding damage to cities along the Gulf Coast, from New Orleans to Biloxi, Mississippi.
- Numerous failures of levees around New Orleans led to catastrophic flooding in the city.
- About 25,000 storm evacuees were sheltered at the Louisiana Superdome, a sports arena. Wind and water damage to the roof created unsafe conditions, leading authorities to conduct emergency evacuations of the Superdome.
- The total damage from Katrina is estimated to be $125 billion (not adjusted for inflation).

Accidents, disasters and safety

Business and industry sectors

Federal Emergency Management Agency

Government and public administration

Government bodies and offices

Hurricane Katrina

Hurricanes

Insurance

Louisiana

Natural disasters

New Orleans

North America

Politics

Severe weather

Southeastern United States

Tropical storms

United States

US Department of Homeland Security

US federal departments and agencies

US federal government

Weather

Floods and flooding

Business, economy and trade

Fast Facts

Continents and regions

Government organizations - US

The Americas

Fatalities: (directly or indirectly)
- Alabama: 2
- Florida: 14
- Georgia: 2
- Louisiana: 1,577
- Mississippi: 238
- Total: 1,833

In an analysis of 971 fatalities in Louisiana and 15 additional deaths of storm evacuees, 40% of deaths were caused by drowning. 25% were caused by injury and trauma and 11% were caused by heart conditions.

Nearly half the fatalities in Louisiana were people over the age of 74.

Private Insurance Payments:
Insurance companies have paid an estimated $41.1 billion on 1.7 million different claims for damage to vehicles, homes, and businesses in six states. 63% of the losses occurred in Louisiana and 34% occurred in Mississippi.

By 2007, 99% of the 1.2 million personal property claims had been settled by insurers.

National Flood Insurance Payments:
The National Flood Insurance Program paid out $16.3 billion in claims.

June 2006 - The Government Accountability Office releases a report that concludes at least $1 billion in disaster relief payments made by FEMA were improper and potentially fraudulent.

Impact on the Gulf Coast:
More than one million people in the Gulf region were displaced by the storm. At their peak, hurricane relief shelters housed 273,000 people. Later, approximately 114,000 households were housed in FEMA trailers.

During the first ten years after the storm, FEMA provided more than $15 billion to the Gulf states for public works projects, including the repair and rebuilding of roads, schools and buildings. The agency also provided $6.7 billion in recovery aid to more than one million people and households.

The majority of all federal aid, approximately $75 billion of $120.5 billion, funded emergency relief operations.

Impact on New Orleans:
The population of New Orleans fell from 484,674 in April 2000 to 230,172 in July 2006, a decrease of over 50%. By 2017, the estimated population had increased to 393,292, according to the Census.

70% of New Orleans' occupied housing, 134,000 units were damaged in the storm.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Broken Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 75°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 73°
Austin
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 73°
Charles City
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 75°
Rochester
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 75°
We're tracking more showers and storms returning for Friday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Utah woman finds cleaning tablets in Starbucks drink

Image

Federal aid for farmers

Image

Your Thursday KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Last Thursday's on First and 3rd of the summer

Image

Nearly half of Americans can't afford basic needs

Image

St. Ansgar football team continues winning ways

Image

Kossuth Co. death investigation

Image

Keeping your information safe

Image

Holiday weekend travel safety

Image

Howard County flood damage

Community Events