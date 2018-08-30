Quickly catch up on the day's news

Clear
Here's what you might have missed Thursday on CNN:

Posted: Aug. 30, 2018 3:44 PM
Updated: Aug. 30, 2018 3:44 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

-- President Trump canceled a planned pay raise for federal workers, saying the nation's budget couldn't support it.

-- The Justice Department sided with a group suing Harvard over alleged discrimination against Asian-Americans in its admissions policy, saying the university "may be infected with racial bias."

-- Trump sought to buy and bury all the dirt that the National Enquirer and its parent company collected on him, according to a report from The New York Times.

-- The EPA is preparing a second overhaul of power plant rules.

-- US Sen. John McCain was honored in a memorial service in Arizona today. Now his body will be flown to Washington, DC.

-- McCain's former running mate, Sarah Palin, didn't get an invite to today's service -- or any of the other planned memorial services.

-- A sheriff is defending an Uber driver who shot and killed a man who confronted him. It's the latest in a string of "stand your ground" cases that are sparking controversy.

-- A Chicago water plant collapsed after exploding, injuring several people there.

-- Starbucks is quietly testing out healthier Frappuccino recipes.

-- Only Prince Harry could steal the show at a performance of "Hamilton."

