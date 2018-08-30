Clear

Belgian sports journalist charged with armed robbery

A well-known Belgian sports journalist and TV presenter has been charged with armed robbery for his suspecte...

Posted: Aug. 30, 2018 12:52 PM
Updated: Aug. 30, 2018 12:52 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A well-known Belgian sports journalist and TV presenter has been charged with armed robbery for his suspected role in the raiding of a home in Lasne, Belgium.

Stephane Pauwels -- a TV presenter in both Belgium and France -- was arrested as part of a major police probe into a string of incidents in the country.

Arrests

Belgium

Continents and regions

Crime, law enforcement and corrections

Crimes against persons

Criminal law

Criminal offenses

Europe

Law and legal system

Law enforcement

Robbery

Western Europe

Business and industry sectors

Business, economy and trade

Freedom of press

Human rights

International relations and national security

Journalism and news media

Media industry

Sports and recreation

Pauwels, 50, is suspected of being complicit in "armed robbery with a firearm, at night, as part of a gang," according to Wenke Roggen, spokeswoman for the Belgian Federal Prosecutor's Office.

His arrest Tuesday in the town of Mons, Belgium, came after the arrests of two other people Monday for their involvement in the 2017 robbery.

The arrests are part of a much broader investigation in Belgium including "more than 20 armed robberies in over three years", according to Roggen.

"He didn't act alone. He was charged for being part of the group, being one of the elders of the armed robbery. He wasn't in the house when it happened," Roggen told CNN.

According to the authorities, three people raided the house while three others cooperated in planning the burglary.

Pauwels is a TV presenter for RTL-TVI, a private French-language channel in Belgium. He also presents sports programs in France for W9 and TF1.

RTL Belgium has suspended Pauwels. On RTL Belgium's website it states: "It is with dismay that the management of RTL Belgium has been made aware of the Stephane Pauwels' arrest for involvement in an armed robbery."

It adds: "RTL Belgium has decided to suspend him with immediate effect as a precautionary measure."

Pauwels has been released under certain restrictions until his trial.

Due to the ongoing investigation, a trial date has not yet been scheduled.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 71°
Albert Lea
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 70°
Austin
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 70°
Charles City
Few Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 72°
Rochester
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 70°
Another sunny day, but rain returns Friday.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Utah woman finds cleaning tablets in Starbucks drink

Image

Federal aid for farmers

Image

Your Thursday KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Last Thursday's on First and 3rd of the summer

Image

Nearly half of Americans can't afford basic needs

Image

St. Ansgar football team continues winning ways

Image

Kossuth Co. death investigation

Image

Keeping your information safe

Image

Holiday weekend travel safety

Image

Howard County flood damage

Community Events