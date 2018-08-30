Clear

DJ Khaled launches the best gold furniture line

Ever wanted to live like the rich and famous? Here's your chance.Rapper DJ Khaled launched an afforda...

Posted: Aug. 30, 2018 12:53 PM
Updated: Aug. 30, 2018 12:53 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Ever wanted to live like the rich and famous? Here's your chance.

Rapper DJ Khaled launched an affordable line of gold furniture on Thursday called, of course, "We The Best Home."

The items include couches, tables, lion statues and even a throne if you're feeling extra.

"Everyone deserves to live like Kings and Queens, that's a major key. I made this collection exclusively for 'fan love' to share how important our homes are and to bring WE THE BEST lifestyle into your sacred place," Khaled said in a press statement announcing the project.

We can only wonder if this means Khaled will eventually design a line of children's furniture with his one-year-old son, Asahd, who was already named an executive producer on Khaled's 2017 album, "Grateful."

