Clear

PETA wants to erect a roadside memorial for lobsters killed in a car wreck

PETA wants to make sure a bunch of lobsters killed in a vehicle wreck last week in Maine aren't forgotten....

Posted: Aug. 30, 2018 12:53 PM
Updated: Aug. 30, 2018 12:53 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

PETA wants to make sure a bunch of lobsters killed in a vehicle wreck last week in Maine aren't forgotten.

The animal rights group, formally known as People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, sent a letter to the Maine Department of Transportation asking for permission to install a 5-foot tombstone for the deceased crustaceans along a highway in Brunswick.

Accidents

Accidents, disasters and safety

Non-profit and NGO organizations

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals

Traffic accidents

Animals

Fish and shellfish

Life forms

Marine animals

Continents and regions

Maine

North America

Northeastern United States

The Americas

United States

That's where a local seafood distributor's truck -- loaded with about 70 crates of lobsters -- overturned, CNN affiliate WGME reports, spilling thousands of them onto the roadway.

"It was something I've never seen before," Brunswick police Detective William Moir told the TV station. "Some lobsters were loose on the ground from being spilled over so we went to work to save the ones we could."

The requested memorial would feature a picture of a lobster with the words "In Memory of the lobsters who suffered and died at this spot, August 2018." It would also urge people to "Try Vegan."

"Countless sensitive crustaceans experienced an agonizing death when this truck rolled over and their bodies came crashing down onto the highway," PETA Executive Vice President Tracy Reiman said in a statement. "PETA hopes to pay tribute to these individuals who didn't want to die with a memorial urging people to help prevent future suffering by keeping lobsters and all other animals off their plates."

On Thursday, the state Department of Transportation turned down PETA's request, citing safety concerns. In a letter to PETA, Jim Billings, the department's chief counsel, said development and signs of all types are prohibited along controlled-access highways such as US 1.

"Control-of-access areas may have a very high volume of car and truck traffic as well as a high speed limit that could create a potential hazard to motorists should development and signs be allowed in these sections," Billings wrote.

And Ted Talbot, the department's spokesman, also said PETA's plans wouldn't fly because it seemed like the animal rights group was seeking a permanent memorial, and that's not permissible under state law. Roadside memorials in Maine can only stay up for 12 weeks and can't be taller than 4 feet, he said.

PETA is now reassessing its options and will seek other ways "to reach the people of Maine," spokeswoman Amber Canavan told CNN.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 71°
Albert Lea
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 70°
Austin
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 70°
Charles City
Few Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 72°
Rochester
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 70°
Another sunny day, but rain returns Friday.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Utah woman finds cleaning tablets in Starbucks drink

Image

Federal aid for farmers

Image

Your Thursday KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Last Thursday's on First and 3rd of the summer

Image

Nearly half of Americans can't afford basic needs

Image

St. Ansgar football team continues winning ways

Image

Kossuth Co. death investigation

Image

Keeping your information safe

Image

Holiday weekend travel safety

Image

Howard County flood damage

Community Events