Clear

Los Angeles is renaming a street to honor former President Obama

The City of Los Angeles will soon rename a road in honor of the country's first African-American president....

Posted: Aug. 30, 2018 12:53 PM
Updated: Aug. 30, 2018 12:53 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The City of Los Angeles will soon rename a road in honor of the country's first African-American president.

On Tuesday, the City Council voted 15-0 to change the name of a section of "Rodeo Road" to "Obama Boulevard," and the city's mayor took to social media to break the news.

Barack Obama

California

Continents and regions

Los Angeles

North America

Political Figures - US

Southwestern United States

The Americas

United States

"We're thrilled that Angelenos and visitors will forever be reminded of the legacy of President Barack Obama when traveling across L.A," Mayor Eric Garcetti tweeted.

City Council President Herb Wesson introduced the motion to rename the nearly 4-mile stretch of road back in 2017.

Wesson chose this specific location because Obama held his first campaign rally in Los Angeles on February 20, 2017, at Rancho Cienega Park, said the motion. The park is located on Rodeo Road and right across from W. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

Final approval came exactly 10 years after Obama made history by officially becoming the Democratic Party's first African-American presidential nominee on August 28, 2008.

"Proud to take this next step on a day that meant so much to so many," Wesson tweeted regarding the approval of his motion.

Wesson also highlighted the fact that the approval came on the 55th anniversary of Martin Luther King's "I Have a Dream" speech.

Rodeo Road, which is in the western side of Los Angeles, will not be the first strip to be named in honor of former presidents. According to the council, the 10th Council District is home to Washington Boulevard, Adams Boulevard and Jefferson Boulevard.

CNN reached out to both the mayor and council to learn when the change will take place, and is waiting to hear back.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 71°
Albert Lea
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 70°
Austin
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 70°
Charles City
Few Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 72°
Rochester
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 70°
Another sunny day, but rain returns Friday.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Utah woman finds cleaning tablets in Starbucks drink

Image

Federal aid for farmers

Image

Your Thursday KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Last Thursday's on First and 3rd of the summer

Image

Nearly half of Americans can't afford basic needs

Image

St. Ansgar football team continues winning ways

Image

Kossuth Co. death investigation

Image

Keeping your information safe

Image

Holiday weekend travel safety

Image

Howard County flood damage

Community Events