Clear

Argentina hikes interest rate to 60% as its currency plunges

Argentina's central bank jacked up its key interest rate by 15 points to 60%.Officials promised to le...

Posted: Aug. 30, 2018 11:06 AM
Updated: Aug. 30, 2018 11:06 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Argentina's central bank jacked up its key interest rate by 15 points to 60%.

Officials promised to leave the rate at least that high until December as the country seeks a way to stop the collapse of the Argentine peso.

The currency has fallen by almost 50% against the US dollar in the last year.

It was down as much as 10% versus the dollar in trading early Thursday, taking it to yet another record low of 39 pesos to the dollar.

Argentina asked the International Monetary Fund to speed up the disbursement of a $50 billion lifeline it arranged earlier this year.

IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde said in a statement that she had instructed her staff to "reexamine the phasing of the financial program."

The IMF stepped in to help Argentina in June after the peso weakened dramatically.

Argentina's problems are similar to problems with several other emerging market currencies, including the Turkish lira.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Broken Clouds
67° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 67°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 66°
Austin
Broken Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 66°
Charles City
Scattered Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 66°
Rochester
Broken Clouds
67° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 67°
Another sunny day, but rain returns Friday.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Utah woman finds cleaning tablets in Starbucks drink

Image

Federal aid for farmers

Image

Your Thursday KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Last Thursday's on First and 3rd of the summer

Image

Nearly half of Americans can't afford basic needs

Image

St. Ansgar football team continues winning ways

Image

Kossuth Co. death investigation

Image

Keeping your information safe

Image

Holiday weekend travel safety

Image

Howard County flood damage

Community Events