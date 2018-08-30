3 ways to escape the hotel conference room on business trips

Business trips all too often provide the worst of all worlds. You deal with airports, jet lag and the other downsides of travel, your days are packed with work activities, and you rarely get to see much beyond a city's conference rooms, hotels or airport lounges. Yet people are jealous of all the great places you get to "visit."

If you have some schedule flexibility, though, you can arrange a trip that lets you recharge and rejuvenate once your work is done, says Katherine Han, a spokesperson for travel companies including Naya Traveler (which focuses on Asia, South America, and Africa) and Sunny Side Up (devoted to Morocco). These firms create custom "curated" journeys based on guidance from local experts and a specific traveler's values.

To make your next business trip less of a slog, check out the three travel missions below, and the simple approaches Han recommends to achieve them.

Mission: Make the most of where you're staying by getting some guidance.

Approach: Go local.

Sample city: Buenos Aires

The "Paris of South America" has a culinary reputation celebrated anywhere people enjoy steak and a glass of Malbec. With a limited number of meals during your stay, why risk wasting any of them? Find a guide who can ensure you'll experience Argentina's aromas, spices, and unique flavors by taking you to local food markets or journeying into Gaucho territory. If you prefer to eat like Maradona within city limits, look for an expert who can point you to one of the city's many pop-up restaurants.

Mission: You're in a great place, but you feel like there's more for you to explore.

Approach: Step away.

Sample city: London

Weary of London's traffic? Avoid automobiles altogether by checking out the U.K.'s steam railroads, suggests Han. (It's worth remembering that Britain is small enough that a train can take you all the way to Manchester in just over two hours.) Potential routes: the South Devon Railway "through leafy Devon toward the sea," or a local train on the "famously beautiful" Settle - Carlisle line, says Han. Once you reach a quaint new destination, walk around to explore its cuisine and culture, she advises.

Mission: Truly, it was a long trip -- you deserve something nice and unexpected, dammit.

Approach: Make the most of the moment.

Sample city: Auckland

You likely flew at least 20 hours to get to New Zealand. Don't squander the visit. Catch a quick 90-minute flight south to Blenheim, Han suggests, and from there continue to the Marlborough Lodge. The estate is a former Victorian convent that sits on 16 acres in Marlborough wine region. Once there, you can explore the region by helicopter or boat. Or just stay put and drink. "Meet the winemakers and do tastings at large wineries and boutiques," advises Han. "Walking in the vineyards is a highlight."

Time and money are helpful in life in general, and travel in particular. If you just pocketed a hard-earned bonus and have vacation days due, take advantage and get imaginative. Flying back from Johannesburg? Take time a safari in Botswana. Just had a meeting in Seoul? Consider exploring Singapore.

In short: Seize your opportunities. Soon enough you'll be at Newark Airport waiting for the 6 a.m. flight to Chicago for an early lunch meeting, then flying back home for an appointment over a late dinner, fantasizing about what might have been.