Clear

Justice Department sides with Asian-Americans suing Harvard over admissions policy

The Justice Department offered a ...

Posted: Aug. 30, 2018 11:06 AM
Updated: Aug. 30, 2018 11:06 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The Justice Department offered a public show of support in court Thursday to a group suing Harvard for what it says is discrimination against Asian-American applicants to the elite university.

A filing in the ongoing Massachusetts case is the Trump administration's most significant entry into the debate over affirmative action and sets up a fight on the diversity policy that could have wide implications for higher education.

Asian Americans

Demographic groups

Government and public administration

Government bodies and offices

Government departments and authorities

Government organizations - US

Harvard University

Justice departments

Law and legal system

Lawsuits and claims

Minority and ethnic groups

Population and demographics

Society

Trial and procedure

Universities and colleges

US Department of Justice

US federal departments and agencies

US federal government

"The record evidence demonstrates that Harvard's race-based admissions process significantly disadvantages Asian-American applicants compared to applicants of other racial groups -- including both white applicants and applicants from other racial minority groups," the Justice Department said in court papers Thursday.

"The evidence, moreover, shows that Harvard provides no meaningful criteria to cabin its use of race; uses a vague 'personal rating' that harms Asian-American applicants' chances for admission and may be infected with racial bias; engages in unlawful racial balancing; and has never seriously considered race-neutral alternatives in its more than 45 years of using race to make admissions decisions."

Harvard has rejected the assertion that it sets caps on the number of Asian-American students, and admissions officials say they consider all aspects of applicants' backgrounds and their ability to contribute to the academic setting.

The case is set to go to trial in Boston in October.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Broken Clouds
67° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 67°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 66°
Austin
Broken Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 66°
Charles City
Scattered Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 66°
Rochester
Broken Clouds
67° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 67°
Another sunny day, but rain returns Friday.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Utah woman finds cleaning tablets in Starbucks drink

Image

Federal aid for farmers

Image

Your Thursday KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Last Thursday's on First and 3rd of the summer

Image

Nearly half of Americans can't afford basic needs

Image

St. Ansgar football team continues winning ways

Image

Kossuth Co. death investigation

Image

Keeping your information safe

Image

Holiday weekend travel safety

Image

Howard County flood damage

Community Events