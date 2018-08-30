Clear

Listen to Kanye apologize for slave comments

Kanye West spoke to a local radio station in Chicago in an effort to make amends for comments he made about slavery.

Posted: Aug. 30, 2018 9:31 AM
Updated: Aug. 30, 2018 9:40 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Kanye West is trying to make amends for comments about slavery that found him at the center of controversy earlier this summer.

"I don't know if I properly apologized for how that slave comment made people feel," West told Chicago's WGCI-FM in a interview on Wednesday. "So I want to take this moment right now to say ... I'm sorry for people who felt let down by that moment."

West stirred up controversy in May after calling slavery "a choice" in a baffling interview with TMZ.

"When you hear about slavery for 400 years ... For 400 years? That sounds like a choice," West said at the time. "You were there for 400 years and it's all of y'all. It's like we're mentally imprisoned."

One TMZ staffer, Van Lathan, challenged West's statements at the time, telling him, "Frankly, I'm disappointed, I'm appalled, and brother, I am unbelievably hurt by the fact that you have morphed into something to me, that's not real."

On the program, West said the incident "showed me how much black people love me and how much black people count on me and depend on me and I appreciate that."

When one host, who goes by Kendra G, told West that "God has blessed you with this ability that when you speak, change can happen," West was visibly moved. He later said the criticism he faces often leaves him feeling like his "voice is not meaningful."

In the wide-ranging interview, West choked up when talking about his support system and promised "a new Ye."

WGCI Morning Show's interview with West will be aired in two parts, with the first released Wednesday.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 60°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
61° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 61°
Austin
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 63°
Charles City
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 63°
Rochester
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 58°
Another sunny day, but rain returns Friday.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Federal aid for farmers

Image

Your Thursday KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Last Thursday's on First and 3rd of the summer

Image

Nearly half of Americans can't afford basic needs

Image

St. Ansgar football team continues winning ways

Image

Kossuth Co. death investigation

Image

Keeping your information safe

Image

Holiday weekend travel safety

Image

Howard County flood damage

Image

Waldorf heads back to school

Community Events