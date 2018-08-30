Clear

What's streaming on Netflix, Hulu and Amazon Prime in September

Wait, is that a bit of crispness we feel in the air?September should be a time for cooling off. So, s...

Posted: Aug. 30, 2018 9:18 AM
Updated: Aug. 30, 2018 9:18 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Wait, is that a bit of crispness we feel in the air?

September should be a time for cooling off. So, stay home and Netflix and chill, or Hulu and relax, or Amazon Prime and veg out.

Amazon.com Inc

Broadcasting industry

Business, economy and trade

Companies

Digital and streaming video

Hulu

Internet and WWW

Internet broadcasting

Media industry

Movie and video industry

Netflix Incorporated

Streaming media

Technology

Whatever it is you do, click through the gallery above to check out some of the September offerings on Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, HBO Now and Acorn TV.

You can thank us later.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 60°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
61° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 61°
Austin
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 63°
Charles City
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 63°
Rochester
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 58°
Another sunny day, but rain returns Friday.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Federal aid for farmers

Image

Your Thursday KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Last Thursday's on First and 3rd of the summer

Image

Nearly half of Americans can't afford basic needs

Image

St. Ansgar football team continues winning ways

Image

Kossuth Co. death investigation

Image

Keeping your information safe

Image

Holiday weekend travel safety

Image

Howard County flood damage

Image

Waldorf heads back to school

Community Events