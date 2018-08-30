Clear

Bikini-clad blimp of London Mayor Sadiq Khan to fly over UK capital

A giant blimp of London Mayor Sadiq Khan will be seen in the UK capital's skies this weekend after protester...

Posted: Aug. 30, 2018 9:16 AM
Updated: Aug. 30, 2018 9:16 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A giant blimp of London Mayor Sadiq Khan will be seen in the UK capital's skies this weekend after protesters were given permission to fly the crowdfunded balloon in Westminster.

More than 3,000 supporters have donated more than £58,000 ($75,500) in total to fund the 29-foot balloon, which depicts the mayor reclining in a small yellow bikini.

Aircraft

Aviation and aerospace industry

Business and industry sectors

Business, economy and trade

Continents and regions

England

Europe

London

Northern Europe

Political Figures - Intl

Sadiq Khan

United Kingdom

Donald Trump

Freedom of speech

Human rights

International relations and national security

Political Figures - US

Government and public administration

Government bodies and offices

US federal government

White House

Heads of government

Mayors

Protest organizer Yanny Bruere, who describes himself as a British free speech advocate, said he had set up the crowdfunding campaign in response to London authorities' decision to allow a "Trump Baby" blimp to be flown during last month's visit to Britain by US President Donald Trump.

He said the Parliament Square event on Saturday morning "marks the fightback for free speech in our country."

Bruere, who has set up a "Make London Safe Again" group on Facebook, accuses Khan of doing too little to prevent violent crime in London.

The Crowdfunder page posted by Bruere said: "In light of the Donald Trump 'Baby Trump' ballon being allowed to fly over London during his visit to the U.K., let's get a 'baby Khan' one and see if FREE SPEECH applies to all and whether or not Mr Khan and the London assembly will also approve this.

"Under Sadiq Khan, we have seen crime sky rocket to unprecedented levels. People in London don't feel safe and they aren't safe... Khan Out."

Bruere added that any surplus money raised would "be used for a continuing campaign to remove Sadiq Khan from office and also for defending free speech."

London has seen a spike in knife crime over the past three years but the capital's Metropolitan Police Service insists it is still a safe city. Khan published a new knife crime strategy in June and promised to do everything possible to drive knife crime from London. The mayor has also called for the government to halt planned funding cuts to the Met Police.

The blimp's swimwear is a reference to a controversial weight-loss advertisement banned from the Transport for London network by Khan in 2016 that depicted a woman in a yellow bikini with the slogan "Are you beach body ready?"

Speaking to broadcaster ITV London on Thursday, Khan said: "If people want to spend their Saturday looking at me in a yellow bikini they're welcome to do so -- I don't really think yellow's my color though."

A spokesperson for Khan said: "The City Hall 'city operations' team has spoken with the organizers of this balloon and given permission for them to use Parliament Square Garden.

"As always, City Hall has been working in very close coordination with the Metropolitan Police and other key agencies to ensure this protest is able to be carried out in a safe and secure way."

The request to fly the "Trump Baby" blimp in July was approved by city authorities and the mayor after more than 10,000 people signed a petition.

Khan, who was outspoken in his opposition to Trump's visit, criticized the US President over his tweets following the terror attacks in London last year.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 60°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
61° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 61°
Austin
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 63°
Charles City
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 63°
Rochester
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 58°
Another sunny day, but rain returns Friday.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Federal aid for farmers

Image

Your Thursday KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Last Thursday's on First and 3rd of the summer

Image

Nearly half of Americans can't afford basic needs

Image

St. Ansgar football team continues winning ways

Image

Kossuth Co. death investigation

Image

Keeping your information safe

Image

Holiday weekend travel safety

Image

Howard County flood damage

Image

Waldorf heads back to school

Community Events