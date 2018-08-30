Clear

Vodafone bets on $8 billion merger to boost Australia business

Vodafone is betting on an $8 billion merger to better compete with Australia's telecom giants as the country...

Posted: Aug. 30, 2018 12:39 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Vodafone is betting on an $8 billion merger to better compete with Australia's telecom giants as the country prepares to shift to faster mobile networks.

Vodafone's Australian business is the third largest mobile operator in the country after Telstra and Optus, which also have big fixed-line internet operations. Vodafone announced Thursday that it's teaming up with TPG, a major fixed-line broadband provider.

"With this merger, we will be a more formidable competitor against Telstra and Optus," TPG's billionaire founder and chairman, David Teoh, said in a statement.

The merged business will be better placed "to invest in 5G technologies that will deliver faster services," the companies said.

Vodafone is one of the world's biggest wireless network providers. TPG has shaken up Australia's fixed-line internet market. It announced last year that it was going to start building a mobile network, too.

The combined Australian company will be worth 10.9 billion Australian dollars ($8 billion) excluding debt. TPG will own 49.9 percent of the business, and Vodafone's Australian unit, a joint venture with Hong Kong's CK Hutchison, will own the rest.

TPG and Vodafone said they will form a joint venture that will put in a bid for a slice of Australia's 5G wireless spectrum during an upcoming government auction.

They said they have no plans to change their existing brand names in the country for the time being.

Investors welcomed the deal. Shares in TPG shot up 16%, while Hutchison Australia Telecommunications, which holds CK Hutchison's stake in the Vodafone Australia business, soared 52%.

The telecommunications industry in Australia has faced challenges adapting to shifts in technology and consumer demands.

Telstra announced in June that it was slashing 8,000 jobs in a dramatic bid to bring down costs. Optus closed 36 stores across Australia, pulled the plug on its Virgin Mobile service and cut more than 1,000 jobs this year.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Scattered Clouds
52° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 52°
Albert Lea
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 52°
Austin
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 52°
Charles City
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 55°
Rochester
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 51°
Cooler temperatures will stick around, but we're tracking rain arriving soon.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Keeping your information safe

Image

Holiday weekend travel safety

Image

Howard County flood damage

Image

Waldorf heads back to school

Image

Back to School at Waldorf

Image

Getting to Class Safely

Image

String of Construction Thefts

Image

Ward 5 recount complete in Rochester

Image

Police use social media to track down 2 people

Image

Your Wednesday KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast

Community Events