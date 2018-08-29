Connecticut man sentenced in celebrity photo hacking scandal

A Connecticut man was sentenced to eight months in prison Wednesday for his role in a phishing scheme that exposed intimate photos, many belonging to celebrities.
George Garofano pleaded guilty in April to hacking more than 200 Apple iCloud accounts. He admitted to posing as a member of Apple's online security team and sending emails to the victims asking for their usernames and passwords.
He was one of four people charged in the 2014 hacking scandal, in which private photos of Jennifer Lawrence, Kate Upton, Kirsten Dunst and others were published online.
"It is not a scandal. It is a sex crime," Lawrence told Vanity Fair in 2014. "It is a sexual violation. It's disgusting. The law needs to be changed, and we need to change."
