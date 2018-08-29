Clear

One of McCain's final acts in office was sending a letter to a new graduate

When Navy ensign Sam Bongiorno opened his mailbox on Monday, he found an envelope he never expected to see: ...

Posted: Aug. 29, 2018 4:29 PM
Updated: Aug. 29, 2018 4:29 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

When Navy ensign Sam Bongiorno opened his mailbox on Monday, he found an envelope he never expected to see: a letter from the late Sen. John McCain.

McCain had written to congratulate him on his recent graduation from the Merchant Marine Academy. The letter, written on August 20, was mailed on August 25 from McCain's Phoenix office.

Armed forces

John McCain

Military

Military schools and academies

Political Figures - US

McCain died the same day.

"I graduated in June, but never expected to hear from him or his office due to his declining health," he told CNN. McCain himself graduated from a service academy: the Naval Academy.

"I commend you for your decision to serve our nation," McCain wrote in the letter. "It is young people like you who make the future of this nation brighter and stronger."

McCain frequently sent letters to new graduates of the service academies and young service members around the country.

Receiving the letter was bittersweet for Bongiorno, who revered McCain's own service as a Navy pilot. A letter of congratulations from one of the most famed aviators in Naval history was incredibly meaningful, but he could not help but feel sad knowing it was one of the last letters sent from his office.

"It's been my dream to fly for the military for as long as I can remember," Bongiorno told CNN. "I wanted to go to a service academy since I was ten years old."

Bongiorno is currently preparing for flight school at Luke Air Force Base in Arizona.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Few Clouds
69° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 69°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 68°
Austin
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 66°
Charles City
Scattered Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 66°
Rochester
Broken Clouds
65° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 65°
Cooler temperatures will stick around, but we're tracking rain arriving soon.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Electric bus funding

Image

RPS talk rezoning

Image

City council talks drainage, fireworks

Image

Death Investigation

Image

Veterans Remember Senator McCain

Image

Truck Drivers Create Safety Net Under Bridge To Save Suicidal Man

Image

Missing Ohio boy found safe after 1 year

Image

CAUGHT ON CAM: 3 baby alligators stolen from Pa. exotic pet store

Image

Your StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast for Tuesday

Image

New space in the works at Austin High School

Community Events