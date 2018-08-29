Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Man facing 1st-degree murder charge in Kossuth Co. death Full Story

Thousands flee flooding as Myanmar dam bursts

As many as 50,000 people were temporarily displaced Wednesday when a dam burst in central Myanmar, flooding ...

Posted: Aug. 29, 2018 12:54 PM
Updated: Aug. 29, 2018 12:54 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

As many as 50,000 people were temporarily displaced Wednesday when a dam burst in central Myanmar, flooding many homes, officials said.

A breach of the dam's spillway early in the morning sent floodwaters pouring into the township of Swar and nearby villages, the Reuters news agency said.

Accidents, disasters and safety

Asia

Business and industry sectors

Business, economy and trade

Continents and regions

Dams and locks

Floods and flooding

Lakes and waterways

Myanmar

Natural disasters

Southeast Asia

Transportation and warehousing

Transportation infrastructure

"We have just come back" from the breach zone, a spokesperson from the Department of Disaster Relief and Resettlement told CNN. "It is OK there now, but many villages were flooded, and a lot of people left their homes."

Local authorities urged residents to evacuate as the flooding might get worse.

The commander-in-chief of Myanmar's armed forces, Min Aung Hlaing, posted pictures Wednesday of himself at the dam site using the Russian social network VK. Facebook on Monday announced it was removing his account, along with other government and civilian pages in connection with ethnic violence against Rohingya Muslims.

Commuters between Mandalay, in central Myanmar, and Yangon reported highway closures because of the flooding.

A bridge on a major highway linking Myanmar's major cities of Yangon, Mandalay and the capital, Naypyitaw, was damaged by the floods, Reuters reported. The floodwaters have also caused damage to railroads, halting some train services.

Heavy annual monsoon rains have already brought flooding to other parts of the country and the region.

A dam in neighboring Laos collapsed last month, causing flash-flooding across six villages and displacing thousands of people.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Broken Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 66°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
64° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 64°
Austin
Broken Clouds
63° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 63°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
64° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 64°
Rochester
Broken Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 66°
Cooler temps and clear skies return today.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Truck Drivers Create Safety Net Under Bridge To Save Suicidal Man

Image

Missing Ohio boy found safe after 1 year

Image

CAUGHT ON CAM: 3 baby alligators stolen from Pa. exotic pet store

Image

Your StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast for Tuesday

Image

New space in the works at Austin High School

Image

Sheffield works to get back to normal following a power outage

Image

Actors used as part of medical training

Image

Using actors to improve patient quality

Image

SHIPT Service available in our area

Image

Police: Boy confronts bullies, gets attacked

Community Events