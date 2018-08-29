More kids in Washington miss their first day of school due to teacher strikes. Seattle could be next

The wave of teacher strikes spreading across Washington has forced five more school districts to miss their first day of school.
And unless Seattle officials find a resolution soon, more than 53,000 students in the state's largest school district could miss school indefinitely.
Continents and regions
Education
Labor and employment
Labor disputes and negotiations
Labor relations
Labor strikes
Labor unions
North America
Northwestern United States
Seattle
Teachers and teaching
The Americas
United States
Washington (State)
British Columbia
Canada
Compensation and benefits
Education administration
Education systems and institutions
Primary and secondary education
Public schools
School districts
Vancouver
Wages and salaries
On Wednesday, unresolved disputes over salaries and benefits meant students missed their first day of classes at Battle Ground Public Schools, Longview Public Schools, Vancouver Public Schools, the Hockinson School District and the Ridgefield School District.
Negotiations between local teacher associations, the school districts and state-appointed mediators are ongoing, the school districts said.
On Tuesday, students were supposed to start classes at Evergreen Public Schools and the Washougal School District. But those plans got derailed because teachers and district officials are still negotiating new contracts.
Seattle teachers get ready to strike
On Tuesday night, members of the Seattle Education Association voted to give their union the power to call a strike if the SEA and Seattle Public Schools can't reach a deal on teacher contracts.
Seattle schoolchildren are supposed to start school next Wednesday. But if the adults can't reach an agreement before then, the kids might stay home indefinitely.
School district officials said they doesn't want to see that happen.
"We remain optimistic that school will begin September 5," Seattle Public Schools said Wednesday in a statement.
More teachers declare a 'work stoppage'
About 200 miles south of Seattle, members of the Camas Education Association have announced a work stoppage -- starting with their first day of school next Tuesday, Camas School District Superintendent Jeff Snell said.
"While our district offered teachers the option to continue working under the current contract, CEA has stated that unless an amended agreement is reached, teachers will not return to the classroom," Snell said in a statement.
"If an agreement is not reached 24 hours before the start of school on September 4, we will notify you that school will not open as scheduled. Each day after that, we will continue to give you updates until an agreement is reached."
Related Content
- More kids in Washington miss their first day of school due to teacher strikes. Seattle could be next
- Washington teacher strikes cancel the first day of school -- and more strikes could follow in the state
- Day four of statewide school personnel strike
- Plane crashes near Seattle airport
- Oklahoma teachers will strike despite raise
- What teacher strikes are really about
- These West Virginia kids didn't treat the teacher strike as a vacation. They picketed too
- Gunfire strikes cars on highway in Washington state
- Starbucks slams Seattle's new big business tax
- Seattle's Space Needle gets see-through floor