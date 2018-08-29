Clear
More kids in Washington miss their first day of school due to teacher strikes. Seattle could be next

The wave of teacher strikes spreading across Washington has forced five more school districts to miss their ...

Posted: Aug. 29, 2018 11:03 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The wave of teacher strikes spreading across Washington has forced five more school districts to miss their first day of school.

And unless Seattle officials find a resolution soon, more than 53,000 students in the state's largest school district could miss school indefinitely.

On Wednesday, unresolved disputes over salaries and benefits meant students missed their first day of classes at Battle Ground Public Schools, Longview Public Schools, Vancouver Public Schools, the Hockinson School District and the Ridgefield School District.

Negotiations between local teacher associations, the school districts and state-appointed mediators are ongoing, the school districts said.

On Tuesday, students were supposed to start classes at Evergreen Public Schools and the Washougal School District. But those plans got derailed because teachers and district officials are still negotiating new contracts.

Seattle teachers get ready to strike

On Tuesday night, members of the Seattle Education Association voted to give their union the power to call a strike if the SEA and Seattle Public Schools can't reach a deal on teacher contracts.

Seattle schoolchildren are supposed to start school next Wednesday. But if the adults can't reach an agreement before then, the kids might stay home indefinitely.

School district officials said they doesn't want to see that happen.

"We remain optimistic that school will begin September 5," Seattle Public Schools said Wednesday in a statement.

More teachers declare a 'work stoppage'

About 200 miles south of Seattle, members of the Camas Education Association have announced a work stoppage -- starting with their first day of school next Tuesday, Camas School District Superintendent Jeff Snell said.

"While our district offered teachers the option to continue working under the current contract, CEA has stated that unless an amended agreement is reached, teachers will not return to the classroom," Snell said in a statement.

"If an agreement is not reached 24 hours before the start of school on September 4, we will notify you that school will not open as scheduled. Each day after that, we will continue to give you updates until an agreement is reached."

