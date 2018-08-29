Fresh off his victory in the Florida Republican gubernatorial primary on Tuesday night, Rep. Ron DeSantis said Wednesday morning that voters would "monkey this up" if they elected his African-American opponent, Andrew Gillum to be governor because of his "socialist agenda."
Calling him "an articulate spokesman" for the far left, DeSantis said during an interview on Fox News when asked about his opponent Gillum, "The last thing we need to do is to monkey this up by trying to embrace a socialist agenda with huge tax increases and bankrupting the state."
Animals
Elections and campaigns
Government and public administration
Life forms
Mammals
Political Figures - US
Politics
Primates
Ron DeSantis
Continents and regions
Florida
North America
Southeastern United States
The Americas
United States
African Americans
Demographic groups
Government bodies and offices
Governors
Heads of government
Minority and ethnic groups
Political candidates
Political organizations
Population and demographics
Society
US political parties
US Republican Party
Voters and voting
Gillum, who is African American, would become the state's first black governor if he were to win in November.
Democrats in Florida were quick to respond to the comments made by DeSantis.
"It's disgusting that Ron DeSantis is launching his general election campaign with racist dog whistles," Florida Democratic Party Chairwoman Terrie Rizzo said in a statement. The Gillum campaign pointed to this statement when asked for response.
Stephen Lawson, communications director for the DeSantis campaign, later said that DeSantis was "obviously talking about Florida not making the wrong decision to embrace the socialist policies that Andrew Gillum espouses."
"To characterize it as anything else is absurd," he said.
Related Content
- Florida's GOP gubernatorial nominee says a vote for his black opponent would 'monkey this up'
- Transgender nominee wins gubernatorial bid
- Republicans slam GOP gubernatorial hopeful's campaign ad
- Trump wades into Georgia GOP gubernatorial primary
- Monkey see, monkey 2: Scientists clone monkeys using technique that created Dolly the sheep
- GOP gubernatorial candidate cribbed language from Eric Greitens' campaign website
- Celebrities are ditching H&M over monkey hoodie
- Court ruling ends 'monkey selfie' battle
- H&M apologizes for using black child to sell 'coolest monkey' top