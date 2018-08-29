Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Man facing 1st-degree murder charge in Kossuth Co. death Full Story

Florida's GOP gubernatorial nominee says a vote for his black opponent would 'monkey this up'

Fresh off his victory in the Florida Republican gubernatorial primary on Tuesday night, Rep. Ron DeSantis sa...

Posted: Aug. 29, 2018 11:03 AM
Updated: Aug. 29, 2018 11:03 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Fresh off his victory in the Florida Republican gubernatorial primary on Tuesday night, Rep. Ron DeSantis said Wednesday morning that voters would "monkey this up" if they elected his African-American opponent, Andrew Gillum to be governor because of his "socialist agenda."

Calling him "an articulate spokesman" for the far left, DeSantis said during an interview on Fox News when asked about his opponent Gillum, "The last thing we need to do is to monkey this up by trying to embrace a socialist agenda with huge tax increases and bankrupting the state."

Animals

Elections and campaigns

Government and public administration

Life forms

Mammals

Political Figures - US

Politics

Primates

Ron DeSantis

Continents and regions

Florida

North America

Southeastern United States

The Americas

United States

African Americans

Demographic groups

Government bodies and offices

Governors

Heads of government

Minority and ethnic groups

Political candidates

Political organizations

Population and demographics

Society

US political parties

US Republican Party

Voters and voting

Gillum, who is African American, would become the state's first black governor if he were to win in November.

Democrats in Florida were quick to respond to the comments made by DeSantis.

"It's disgusting that Ron DeSantis is launching his general election campaign with racist dog whistles," Florida Democratic Party Chairwoman Terrie Rizzo said in a statement. The Gillum campaign pointed to this statement when asked for response.

Stephen Lawson, communications director for the DeSantis campaign, later said that DeSantis was "obviously talking about Florida not making the wrong decision to embrace the socialist policies that Andrew Gillum espouses."

"To characterize it as anything else is absurd," he said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Few Clouds
63° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 63°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
63° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 63°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
63° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 63°
Charles City
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 63°
Rochester
Few Clouds
63° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 63°
Cooler temps and clear skies return today.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Truck Drivers Create Safety Net Under Bridge To Save Suicidal Man

Image

Missing Ohio boy found safe after 1 year

Image

CAUGHT ON CAM: 3 baby alligators stolen from Pa. exotic pet store

Image

Your StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast for Tuesday

Image

New space in the works at Austin High School

Image

Sheffield works to get back to normal following a power outage

Image

Actors used as part of medical training

Image

Using actors to improve patient quality

Image

SHIPT Service available in our area

Image

Police: Boy confronts bullies, gets attacked

Community Events