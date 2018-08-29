2014 Atlantic Hurricane Season Fast Facts

Here is a look at the 2014 Atlantic hurricane season.
Facts:
The 2014 Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 to November 30. The areas covered include the North Atlantic Ocean, Gulf of Mexico and Caribbean Sea.
Hurricanes
Natural disasters
Severe weather
Tropical storms
Weather
Accidents, disasters and safety
Atlantic Ocean
Cyclones
Environment and natural resources
Landforms and ecosystems
Oceans
Oceans and Seas (by name)
Physical locations
The National Weather Service defines a hurricane as "an intense tropical weather system with well-defined circulation and sustained winds of 74 mph (64 knots) or higher."
Hurricanes are rated according to intensity on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Scale.
The 1-5 scale estimates potential property damage.
A Category 3 or higher is considered a major hurricane.
The National Hurricane Center advises preparedness:
A hurricane watch indicates the possibility that a region could experience hurricane conditions within 48 hours.
A hurricane warning indicates that sustained winds of at least 74 mph are expected within 36 hours.
Predictions:
April 10, 2014 - Forecasters William Gray and Phil Klotzbach of Colorado State University release their 2014 hurricane season predictions: nine named storms and three hurricanes, one of them major.
May 22, 2014 - The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration forecasts a near-normal or below-normal hurricane season, predicting that there is a 70 percent chance of having eight to 13 named storms, of which three to six could develop into hurricanes, including one to two major hurricanes (categories 3-5).
2014 Atlantic Storm Names:
Hurricane Arthur
July 1, 2014 - Tropical Storm Arthur forms off the east coast of Florida.
July 3, 2014 - Strengthens into a hurricane. Later, strengthens to a category 2 storm and makes landfall at 11:15 p.m. between Cape Lookout and Beaufort, North Carolina.
July 5, 2014 - Arthur weakens to a post-tropical cyclone over Canada.
Hurricane Bertha
July 31, 2014 - Forms in the Atlantic Ocean.
August 4, 2014 - Strengthens into a hurricane.
August 6, 2014 - Dissipates south of Halifax, Nova Scotia.
Hurricane Cristobal
August 24, 2014 - Tropical Storm Cristobal forms near the southeastern Bahamas.
August 26, 2014 - Strengthens into a hurricane.
August 29, 2014 - Weakens to an extratropical cyclone.
Tropical Storm Dolly
September 2, 2014 - Tropical Storm Dolly forms in the Bay of Campeche.
September 3, 2014 - After making landfall near Tampico, Mexico, Tropical Storm Dolly weakens and then dissipates the following day.
Hurricane Edouard
September 12, 2014 - Tropical Storm Edouard forms in the Atlantic Ocean.
September 14, 2014 - Strengthens into a hurricane.
September 18, 2014 - Weakens to a tropical storm.
Hurricane Fay
October 11, 2014 - Tropical Storm Fay forms in the Atlantic Ocean.
October 12, 2014 - Strengthens into a hurricane, but then weakens into a tropical storm later in the day.
Hurricane Gonzalo
October 12, 2014 - A tropical depression strenthens into Tropical Storm Gonzalo east of Antigua.
October 13, 2014 - Strengthens into a hurricane.
October 18, 2014 - Hurricane Gonzalo hits Bermuda causing power outages.
October 19, 2014 - Weakens to an extratropical cyclone.
Tropical Storm Hanna
October 27, 2014 - Strengthens from a cyclone into a tropical storm. Later in the day, Tropical Storm Hanna weakens to a tropical depression.
Isaias
Josephine
Kyle
Laura
Marco
Nana
Omar
Paulette
Rene
Sally
Teddy
Vicky
Wilfred
Related Content
- 2014 Atlantic Hurricane Season Fast Facts
- 2018 Atlantic Hurricane Season Fast Facts
- 2017 Atlantic Hurricane Season Fast Facts
- 2013 Atlantic Hurricane Season Fast Facts
- 2016 Atlantic Hurricane Season Fast Facts
- Hurricane Season Fast Facts
- NOAA forecasts below-normal Atlantic hurricane season
- Hurricane Statistics Fast Facts
- URGENT - NOAA forecasts below-normal Atlantic hurricane season
- Why is the Pacific having such a busy hurricane season compared to the Atlantic?