2013 Atlantic Hurricane Season Fast Facts

Here is a look at the 2013 Atlantic hurricane season.

Facts:

The 2013 Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 to November 30.

The National Weather Service defines a hurricane as "an intense tropical weather system with well-defined circulation and sustained winds of 74 mph (64 knots) or higher."

Hurricanes are rated according to intensity on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Scale.

The 1-5 scale estimates potential property damage.

A Category 3 or higher is considered a major hurricane.

The National Hurricane Center advises Preparedness:

A hurricane watch indicates the possibility that a region could experience hurricane conditions within 48 hours.

A hurricane warning indicates that tropical-storm-force winds of at least 74 mph are expected within 36 hours.

Predictions:

April 10, 2013 - Forecasters William Gray and Phil Klotzbach of Colorado State University release their 2013 hurricane season prediction. They predict 18 named storms and nine hurricanes, four of them major.

May 23, 2013 - The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration forecasts an active or extremely active hurricane season, predicting that there is a 70 percent chance of having 13 to 20 named storms, of which seven to 11 could become hurricanes, including three to six major hurricanes (categories 3-5).

2013 Atlantic Storm Names:

Tropical Storm Andrea

June 5 - Tropical Storm Andrea develops in the Gulf of Mexico, off the coast of Florida.

June 6 - Makes landfall in the Big Bend region of Florida.

June 7 - Downgraded to a post-tropical cyclone.

Tropical Storm Barry

June 19 - Tropical Storm Barry forms in the southern Gulf of Mexico.

June 20 - Weakens to a tropical depression and then later a post-tropical cyclone.

Tropical Storm Chantal

July 7 - Tropical Storm Chantal develops 865 miles east of Barbados.

July 10 - Dissipates into a tropical wave about 230 miles east-southeast of Jamaica.

Tropical Storm Dorian

July 24 - Tropical Storm Dorian develops in far eastern Atlantic ocean.

July 27 - Weakens to a tropical wave.

Tropical Storm Erin

August 15 - Tropical Storm Erin forms west-southwest of the Cape Verde Islands.

August 16 - Briefly weakens to a tropical depression then strengthens back into a tropical storm.

August 18 - Weakens back to a tropical depression.

Tropical Storm Fernand

August 25 - Tropical Storm Fernand forms over the western Bay of Campeche off the coast of Mexico and makes landfall near the state of Veracruz.

August 26 - Weakens to a tropical depression. Heavy rain and mudslides are blamed for at least 13 deaths.

Tropical Storm Gabrielle

September 4 - Tropical Storm Gabrielle forms in the eastern Caribbean Sea.

September 5 - Weakens to a tropical depression.

September 10 - Gabrielle reemerges as a tropical storm; warning in effect for Bermuda.

September 11 - Weakens to a tropical depression.

September 12 - Strengthens again into a tropical storm.

September 13 - Gabrielle weakens into a tropical depression, then into a tropical cyclone, before dissipating.

Hurricane Humberto

September 8 - Tropical Storm Humberto develops south of the Cape Verde Islands.

September 11 - Strengthens into a hurricane.

September 13 - Hurricane Humberto weakens into a tropical storm.

September 14 - Weakens further into a post-tropical cyclone.

September 16 - Strengthens again into a tropical storm.

September 19 - Weakens into a tropical depression and dissipates.

Hurricane Ingrid

September 13 - Tropical Storm Ingrid develops in the Gulf of Mexico. A tropical storm warning is in effect for the coast of Mexico, from Coatzacoalcos to Cabo Rojo.

September 14 - Strengthens into a hurricane.

September 15 - Six deaths in Mexico are attributed to Hurricane Ingrid as a result of flooding and mudslides.

September 16 - Weakens to a tropical storm. Ingrid makes landfall near La Pesca, Mexico, then weakens into a tropical depression.

Tropical Storm Jerry

September 30 - Tropical Storm Jerry develops in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean.

October 2 - Weakens to a tropical depression.

Tropical Storm Karen

October 3 - Tropical Storm Karen forms in the southeastern Gulf of Mexico.

October 5 - Downgraded to a depression off the coast of Louisiana.

Tropical Storm Lorenzo

October 21 - Tropical Storm Lorenzo forms east-southeast of Bermuda.

October 24 - Weakens to a tropical depression.

Tropical Storm Melissa

November 20 - Tropical Storm Melissa forms east-northeast of Bermuda.

November 22 - Weakens to a post-tropical cyclone.

Nestor

Olga

Pablo

Rebekah

Sebastien

Tanya

Van

Wendy