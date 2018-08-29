Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Australian meteor: Scientists search for remnants of late-night fireball

Australian scientists are searching for the remnants of a meteor which burned spectacularly across the sky i...

Posted: Aug. 29, 2018 6:13 AM
Updated: Aug. 29, 2018 6:13 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Australian scientists are searching for the remnants of a meteor which burned spectacularly across the sky in Perth Tuesday night.

The unusual phenomenon was caught on camera by multiple spectators, and described as a "fireball" on social media.

Asteroids and comets

Australia

Continents and regions

Oceania

Space and astronomy

Meteors and meteorites

Science

Curtin University professor Phil Bland told CNN it was "almost certainly" a chunk of asteroid coming through the atmosphere, an event which he said occurs only a couple of times a year.

Bland is the founder of the Desert Fireball Network, a group of scientists working to track the path of meteors and asteroids across the night sky, with a goal to building a "geological map of the solar system."

He called for anyone who finds an unusual lump of rock to give him a call, saying he'd be "chuffed" to find it.

"It will look strange, it will have a black crust on it and it'll be kind of slightly rounded in a way that most terrestrial rocks aren't. It will look distinct, it'll look odd, also they're usually a little bit heavier than average rocks," he said.

Bland said while asteroids came through the atmosphere a few times a year it was rare for it to occur in heavily populated areas such as Perth.

"There are probably 50,000 or 60,000 meteorites in existence in the world's museum collections, they are incredibly valuable materials, from a scientific perspective," he said.

One witness told the Australian Broadcasting Commission (ABC) they had heard a "boom" before seeing the light in the sky.

"We just thought it was lightning to start with, but the boom that came after it was definitely not thunder," she told ABC Radio Perth. "It shook the whole house, the windows, the dog went psycho."

In 2015, stunned commuters in Bangkok watched as a fireball streaked across the sky in the middle of the day, while social media erupted in excitement when a similar burst of light flew across Texas one year earlier.

Scientists said both fireballs were likely to be asteroids, or parts of them, burning up in the Earth's atmosphere.

Bland said his network has 50 cameras across Australia set up to catch falling meteors on film.

"There's so many things we don't know about how the solar system formed, where organic material and water comes from ... Every single (asteroid) we find we get more critical information," he said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 53°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
52° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 52°
Austin
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 54°
Charles City
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 57°
Rochester
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 51°
Cooler temps and clear skies return today.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Your StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast for Tuesday

Image

New space in the works at Austin High School

Image

Sheffield works to get back to normal following a power outage

Image

Actors used as part of medical training

Image

Using actors to improve patient quality

Image

SHIPT Service available in our area

Image

Police: Boy confronts bullies, gets attacked

Image

Dramatic video shows man save wrong-way driver

Image

Your Tuesday KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Starkey hearing makes world's first 'smart' hearing aid

Community Events