Clear

Authorities detonate mysterious mine floating in Puget Sound

It's a really unusual day when state authorities have to call the Navy's Explosive Ordnance Disposal team....

Posted: Aug. 28, 2018 11:22 PM
Updated: Aug. 28, 2018 11:22 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

It's a really unusual day when state authorities have to call the Navy's Explosive Ordnance Disposal team.

But when there's what looks like a mine floating in a bay not far from a marina, that's what you do.

Armed forces

Military

Unexploded ordnance

Weapons and arms

While people on land were told to stay inside, the Coast Guard on Tuesday set up a safety zone and Navy divers went into Port Orchard Bay in Puget Sound in Washington to lasso the big, round, rusted object with metal prongs bobbing in the water.

"Upon initial inspection, the unidentified moored mine was found to have decades of marine growth," the Navy said.

The mine broke loose from its anchor, spokeswoman Sheila Murray said.

The crew towed the mine away for hours while authorities tried to keep residents and news helicopters circling the area away.

They asked residents to take shelter in their homes, keep their pets inside and avoid the beaches.

Just after 8 p.m. local time, the decades-old mine was detonated, sending water rushing up into the air.

It was safer to detonate the mine far from the shore, the Navy said.

The US Coast Guard had established a 1,500-yard safety zone around the unexploded ordnance, Coast Guard spokeswoman Ali Flockerzi said.

The object was discovered by the Washington State Department of Natural Resources.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 59°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
57° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 57°
Austin
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 61°
Charles City
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 63°
Rochester
Few Clouds
58° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 58°
We're continuing to track more showers and storms
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Your StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast for Tuesday

Image

New space in the works at Austin High School

Image

Sheffield works to get back to normal following a power outage

Image

Actors used as part of medical training

Image

Using actors to improve patient quality

Image

SHIPT Service available in our area

Image

Police: Boy confronts bullies, gets attacked

Image

Dramatic video shows man save wrong-way driver

Image

Your Tuesday KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Starkey hearing makes world's first 'smart' hearing aid

Community Events