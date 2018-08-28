Clear

McConnell cuts deal with Democrats to confirm judge nominees

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell cut a deal with Democratic leaders in the upper chamber to clear a sl...

Posted: Aug. 28, 2018 9:41 PM
Updated: Aug. 28, 2018 9:41 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell cut a deal with Democratic leaders in the upper chamber to clear a slate of President Donald Trump's nominees, one of the top August priorities for the Kentucky Republican.

The deal, which permitted 11 nominees to be cleared immediately and another eight to be voted on next week, also will allow senators who missed most of their August recess to go home for a couple of days before many come back at the end of the week to say farewell to their colleague Sen. John McCain, who died last Saturday.

Donald Trump

Government and public administration

Government organizations - US

Mitch McConnell

Political Figures - US

Political organizations

Politics

US Congress

US Democratic Party

US political parties

US Senate

McConnell had canceled the August recess after being pushed by restive conservatives in his caucus to stay in session to approve Trump's picks and make progress on oft-delayed spending bills.

Many senators hoped the threat would be short-lived but after liberal Democrats bottled up the nominees and refused to relent, McConnell was forced to take time-consuming procedural steps to overcome the filibusters.

There is little the minority Democrats can do on their own to stop the nominees, because only a simple majority is needed for them to be confirmed. But Democrats were able to delay OK'ing some of the nominees at least until next week.

Democrats insisted on roll call votes for some of the picks, including Richard Clarida -- to be vice chairman of the Federal Reserve Board -- who was confirmed 69-26, and Joseph Hunt -- to be assistant attorney general for the Civil Division of the Department of Justice -- who was confirmed 72-23.

The Senate approved several judges by voice votes, a speedier tool when nominees are not considered controversial.

One of those judges was Terry Moorer, who was appointed by Trump to be a US district judge in Alabama's Southern District about a year ago.

In a statement, Sen. Richard Shelby, an Alabama Republican, praised Moorer's dedication to the Constitution and accused Democrats of "historic obstruction" of Trump's judicial nominees.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Scattered Clouds
60° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 60°
Albert Lea
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 61°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
61° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 61°
Charles City
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 63°
Rochester
Scattered Clouds
61° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 61°
We're continuing to track more showers and storms
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Your StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast for Tuesday

Image

New space in the works at Austin High School

Image

Sheffield works to get back to normal following a power outage

Image

Actors used as part of medical training

Image

Using actors to improve patient quality

Image

SHIPT Service available in our area

Image

Police: Boy confronts bullies, gets attacked

Image

Dramatic video shows man save wrong-way driver

Image

Your Tuesday KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Starkey hearing makes world's first 'smart' hearing aid

Community Events